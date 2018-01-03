Victoria Police : Unlicensed teen nabbed speeding

An unlicensed teenage boy has had the car he was driving impounded after he was allegedly caught travelling at 175km/h in a 100km/h zone in Thomastown.

Greensborough Highway Patrol members intercepted the teen traveling west on the Metro Ring Road in a Kia Sorento, this morning just after 4am.

The 16-year-old Thomastown boy, who has never held a licence or permit, stated a false name before members impounded his vehicle at a cost of $873.

He is expected to be charged on summons at a later date.

Acting Sergeant Kendra Jackson

Media Officer

65086