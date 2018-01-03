Victoria Police : Unlicensed teen nabbed speeding

An unlicensed teenage boy has had the car he was driving impounded after he was allegedly caught travelling at 175km/h in a 100km/h zone in Thomastown.
Greensborough Highway Patrol members intercepted the teen traveling west on the Metro Ring Road in a Kia Sorento, this morning just after 4am.
The 16-year-old Thomastown boy, who has never held a licence or permit, stated a false name before members impounded his vehicle at a cost of $873.
He is expected to be charged on summons at a later date.
Acting Sergeant Kendra Jackson
Media Officer
65086
Victoria Police published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 03:14:04 UTC.