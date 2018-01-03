Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Victoria Police : Unlicensed teen nabbed speeding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 04:15am CET

An unlicensed teenage boy has had the car he was driving impounded after he was allegedly caught travelling at 175km/h in a 100km/h zone in Thomastown.

Greensborough Highway Patrol members intercepted the teen traveling west on the Metro Ring Road in a Kia Sorento, this morning just after 4am.

The 16-year-old Thomastown boy, who has never held a licence or permit, stated a false name before members impounded his vehicle at a cost of $873.

He is expected to be charged on summons at a later date.

Acting Sergeant Kendra Jackson

Media Officer

65086

Victoria Police published this content on 03 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2018 03:14:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45a GOLDEN PLAINS SHIRE COUNCIL : What you need to know about rural grassfires
05:40a EXCLUSIVE - SOUTH KOREA TO CONSIDER STEPS TO BOOST OUTFLOWS IF WON RALLY CONTINUES : sources
05:19a MACKAY REGIONAL COUNCIL : New bike and pedestrian path for Eimeo
05:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
04:15a VICTORIA POLICE : Unlicensed teen nabbed speeding
03:55a Asia shares eye all-time top amid global growth cheer
03:53a Asia shares eye all-time top amid global growth cheer
03:44a HAINES BOROUGH AK : Swimming Pool Open 1/3/18
03:25a JOIN TEAM AFRC : Communications Director
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil hits highest since mid-2015 but settles down as outages abate
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : U.S. blocks MoneyGram sale to China's Ant Financial
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DRIVERS WANTED: Why Engineers Want To Climb Into The Cockpits Of Tiny Robot Vehicle..
4AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : increases its stake in CanniMed Therapeutics to 2.3%
5AIR BERLIN PLC : AIR BERLIN : Passenger rights group takes legal action that could block Niki sale to IAG

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.