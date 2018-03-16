Victory Park Capital : Partners with IFC to Invest in Financial Technology in Emerging Markets

Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), a leading investment firm focused on
providing flexible debt and opportunistic equity solutions worldwide,
announced today that it has launched a new fund together with the
International Finance Corporation (“IFC”), a member of the World Bank
Group. The new fund will invest in financial technology companies in
emerging markets. The partnership aims to improve access to debt capital
for financial technology companies that lend to small businesses and
consumers in emerging markets.
The new fund will combine VPC’s decade-long expertise in investing in
financial services and financial technology with IFC’s leading role in
investing in these sectors in developing countries. VPC and IFC will
target growth investments in technology-driven companies across emerging
markets with a focus on financial infrastructure, products and services.
“Our partnership with IFC, the largest global development institution
focused exclusively on the private sector and a leading investor in
financial technology in developing countries, opens a world of
opportunities to fill the growing need for capital in emerging markets
and scale our existing exposure,” said Brendan Carroll, senior partner
and co-founder of VPC. “We are a long-standing investor to companies
that provide innovative financial solutions, often overlooked by
traditional investors despite generating attractive returns, and we are
eager to continue identifying high-quality opportunities alongside IFC.”
Kai Schmitz, Principal Investment Officer of IFC, said: "Over the past
few years, IFC has become a leading investor in financial technology
companies in emerging markets which offer new solutions that expand
access to finance. At the same time, we have seen a lack of growth
capital available to these companies, both debt and equity financing to
support new lending solutions. Partnering with Victory Park Capital
allows us to bring the expertise of one of the leading specialized
investors in this area to emerging markets and will encourage other
investors to follow. We look forward to combining our more than 60
years’ experience in developing countries and financial services with
Victory Park’s leading edge in this new sector.”
As one of the largest and most active financial technology investors in
the industry, VPC has made over 40 investments in this sector globally.
About Victory Park Capital
Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC (VPC) is a privately-held,
SEC-registered alternative investment firm. As an internationally
recognized financial services investor, VPC finances both emerging and
established businesses seeking liquidity and/or capital structure
reforms with the goal of accelerating value creation and generating
attractive returns. The firm’s offerings leverage broad special
situations and credit structuring expertise, differentiated deal
origination, creative financing capabilities and a deep network of
industry relationships. VPC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in
Chicago with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles. For more
information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.
About IFC
IFC—a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank
Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the
private sector in emerging markets. We work with more than 2,000
businesses worldwide, using our capital, expertise, and influence to
create markets and opportunities in the toughest areas of the world. In
FY17, we delivered a record $19.3 billion in long-term financing for
developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to help
end poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.
