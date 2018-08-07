Vident Financial Rang the NYSE Opening Bell to Celebrate Successful Launch of its U.S. Diversified Real Estate Fund (PPTY)

Vident Financial, LLC rang the Opening Bell at the NYSE this morning to
celebrate the successful launch of their U.S.
Diversified Real Estate Fund (NYSE Arca: PPTY).
A real estate-focused ETF, PPTY is a rules-based, multi-factor
alternative to traditional market cap-weighted funds. PPTY seeks to
track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the U.S. Diversified
Real Estate Index.
“Location, property type, leverage, and governance matter when investing
in real estate,” said Fred Stoops, Head of Real Estate at Vident
Financial. “These factors aren’t just common sense. They’re crucial to
real estate, but ignored by cap-weighted funds.”
PPTY’s portfolio is constructed based on the actual properties owned by
each company in its investment universe. This unique, real
estate-centric approach allows PPTY to build a portfolio of public
companies that delivers the consistent property type exposure and
geographic diversification that real estate investors typically seek.
Leverage and governance criteria are further included to reduce exposure
to high-risk companies.
Since its launch on March 27th of this year, PPTY has
gathered more than $70 million in assets and delivered a total return in
excess of 11% through July 31st.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PPTY ETF - MONTH END AS OF: 06/30/2018
|
|
|
|
Inception Date: 3/24/18
|
Cumulative (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg Annualized (%)
|
|
|
1 Month
|
|
3 Month
|
|
YTD
|
|
Since Inception
|
|
1 Year
|
|
Since Inception
|
Fund NAV
|
|
3.63
|
|
8.75
|
|
TBD
|
|
11.86
|
|
TBD
|
|
TBD
|
Market Price
|
|
3.53
|
|
10.74
|
|
TBD
|
|
11.98
|
|
TBD
|
|
TBD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee
of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate,
so you may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance
may be higher or lower than that quoted. Short term performance is not a
good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment
should not be made based solely on returns. The expense ratio of the
fund is 0.53%. To obtain performance data current to the most recent
month-end, please call (800) 617-0004.
“We are thrilled to be ringing today’s Opening Bell,” said Vince Birley,
CEO of Vident Financial. “We’re equally as thrilled with how investors
and advisors have responded to the exposure offered by PPTY. By moving
beyond market cap, we felt like we were providing the marketplace with
an important alternative to traditional REIT exposure, and we’ve been
very pleased with how our thoughtful, research-driven approach has
resonated.”
Today’s Bell Ringing also comes just a few days before Vident will
officially mark its fifth anniversary on August 23rd.
“When we opened our doors five years ago, we set out to build a firm and
a fund family centered around a principles-based investment decision
making process that looks at long-term investment opportunities,
identified by focusing on countries and companies with strong leadership
and good governance,” added Birley. “Those factors are some of our key
principles and remain at the core of our approach to this day. We can’t
wait to see what the next five years will bring.”
PPTY is part of Vident’s family of ETFs, which also includes the Vident
FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF (FLAG), the Vident
Core International Equity Fund (VIDI), Vident
Core US. Equity Fund (VUSE), and the Vident
Core U.S. Bond Strategy (VBND). As of August 7th,
Vident’s ETF family had a total of approximately $2 billion in assets
under management.
About Vident Financial
Vident Financial develops investment market solutions (indices and
funds) based on a distinct philosophy. Their investment strategies are
founded upon sound principles that help identify environments where
capital is going to thrive long-term, measuring different factors (human
productivity, quality leadership, etc.) embedded within multiple process
layers. Visit www.videntfinancial.com for
more information.
Vident ETF's are dedicated to a principle based investing approach,
overweighting in countries and companies with strong leadership and
governance that foster greater prosperity. Therefore, prudent fiscal
management and ethical governance are emphasized. Vident Financial has
been dedicated to answering to one shareholder, the Vident ETF
shareholder. Vident's company structure assures that excess profits are
used for the ETF shareholders either in the form of further research or
fee reductions; Vident recently announced a 10% reduction in fees on the
Vident funds as of January 31, 2018. Vident's corporate structure
advocating for the fund shareholders has been compared to Vanguard's
corporate structure.
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors,
charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information
can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.pptyetf.com.
Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
Because the Fund is a fund of funds, its investment performance largely
depends on the investment performance of the Underlying Funds in which
it invests. An investment in the Fund is subject to the risks associated
with the Underlying Funds that comprise the Index, including risks
related to investments in derivatives, REITs, foreign securities and
municipal securities. Fixed-income securities’ prices generally fall as
interest rates rise. High yield securities are subject to the increased
risk of an issuer’s inability to meet principal and interest payment
obligations. These securities may be subject to greater price volatility
due to such factors as specific corporate developments, interest rate
sensitivity, negative perceptions of the non-investment grade securities
markets, real or perceived adverse economic conditions, and lower
liquidity. Preferred stock is subject to many of the risks associated
with debt securities, including interest rate risk. In addition,
preferred stock may not pay a dividend, an issuer may suspend payment of
dividends on preferred stock at any time, and in certain situations an
issuer may call or redeem its preferred stock or convert it to common
stock. International investments may also involve risk from unfavorable
fluctuations in currency values, differences in generally accepted
accounting principles, and from economic or political instability. There
is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objective. The
Fund may invest in derivatives, including futures contracts, which are
often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s
gains or losses. The fund is new with limited operating history.
Leverage may cause the effect of an increase or decrease in the value
of the portfolio securities to be magnified and the fund to be more
volatile than if leverage was not used. Although the Fund intends to
invest in a variety of securities and instruments, the Fund will be
considered to be non-diversified, as a result, the Fund may be more
exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting an
individual issuer or a smaller number of issuers than a fund that
invests more widely. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market
price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not
individually redeemed from the Fund.
Diversification - Diversification does not assure a profit nor
protect against principal loss in a declining market.
Definition: U.S. Diversified Real Estate Index (PPTYX) - The index is
designed to track the performance of real estate investment trusts
(REIT) and other companies that invest directly or indirectly in real
estate through development, management, or ownership, including property
agencies.
Short term performance in particular is not a good indication of the
fund’s future performance and an investment should not be made based
solely on returns.
Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") serves as the investment advisor
to the U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF, (PPTY), and is
distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Within the Vident fund family,
the Flag ETF is not distributed by Quasar.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005982/en/