Video Games Made-in-Africa Reach the Global Scene During devcom Thanks to Paradise Game, Ahead of gamescom 2018

PARADISE GAME, the preeminent video game company in West Africa, will
introduce five independent videogame studios from Africa at the devcom
2018.
For the 10th anniversary of gamescom, during the largest European game
convention, several African game developers will participate in devcom,
the interdependent game developer conference that will be held from
August 19th to August 20th 2018 in Cologne,
Germany.
Five independent studios coming from different countries and with a
different background will make the trip to Cologne. There will be MASSEKA
GAME STUDIO that represents Central African Republic, STUDIO
LOMAY from Madagascar, MOG
MEDIA DESIGN studio from Niger, WEZA
INTERACTIVE studio from Kenya, and FRONTFIRE
studio from Algeria.
Hosted at Koelnmesse International Fair and Exhibition Center (ail Est),
the African game developers will be in a section named “Africa Corner by
Paradise Game.” This area will be dedicated to video games made in
Africa and will offer these developers the opportunity to show their
games to industry professionals, as well as to showcase the African
culture through their games.
Sidick Bakayoko, Founder and CEO of Paradise Game, said: “Our dream
is to have video games as one of the main driver of the African economy,
and as a way to employ millions of people throughout the continent. In
order to get there, we need a strong ecosystem with game developers from
Africa who export their games in the world and gain publicity
internationally.”
The video game industry generates close to 100 billion dollars worldwide
and 27% of these revenues come from mobile games. Africa represents huge
potential with 500 Millions Africans who own a mobile phone.
The Video Game industry offers business opportunities to game developers
and creates jobs for the African youth. The video game is also a tool
that can be used to promote the African culture. Paradise Game has taken
up this mission to create a Made in Africa label that offers
visibility and exposure.
About Paradise Game
Paradise Game initiated the first major
video game and eSport festival in Africa, the FEJA (Festival de
L’Electronique et du Jeu vidéo d’Abidjan - (www.FEJA.ci),
but also an African TV show named Paradise Game Show dedicated to
the industry players.
