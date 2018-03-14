ViewSonic Launches Its Chromebox that Delivers an All-in-One Education, Signage and Enterprise Cloud Management Solution

When Paired with an Interactive Flat Panel or Desktop Displays, the ViewSonic® NMP660 Chromebox Provides Secure and Direct Support from Google Play

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solution products, introduces the ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox. Paired with the company’s ViewBoard® family of interactive flat panel displays or any ViewSonic display, the ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox can transform any Google classroom into a collaborative learning hub, or provide content management as a signage player and desktop virtualization solution for conference rooms. The ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox delivers a complete and secure Chrome OS and Google Play experience.

The ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox offers a quick out-of-the-box set-up, integrated Google management console and built-in security features, making it an ideal solution for educational and corporate environments. It can drive 4K content, and with the swift set-up, users can quickly access popular applications, websites and even games. Powered by Google Hangouts Meet, Google’s video conferencing software, the NMP660 facilitate presentations, brainstorming, and decision-making – even when employees, clients, or students are spread across the globe.

The ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox is Google GMS certified and fully supports Google Play and the Chrome web store for a variety of apps. It can also manage, through the Google Management console, education and corporate applications. Integrated security features include automatic updates, sandboxing environment, verified boot control, data encryption with a TPM module and a simple recovery process. The ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox features an Intel® Kaby Lake processor to drive 4K content and has 4GB of memory, 32GB of storage and connectivity ports include: USB 3.0 and 2.0, USB-C, HDMI, RJ45, Audio-Out, and a SD reader.

“Utilizing an interactive large format display or monitor alongside a ViewSonic Chromebox delivers a compact yet powerful solution with the speed, simplicity and security of Chrome OS,” said Andy Chien, product marketing manager at ViewSonic Americas. “Because Chrome OS is becoming more of an industry standard with enterprise and education peripherals, the ViewSonic NMP 660 Chromebox is an affordable device to manage the platform. We see a limitless amount of solutions for the ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox, from using it in the classroom and boardroom to leveraging it as a tool for digital signage installations.”

“The Google education, signage and enterprise ecosystem is straightforward, and has been proven successful in the US market,” said Binson Hsieh, business and product planning manager at ViewSonic Global Product Group. “ViewSonic offers innovative display solutions worldwide. With the launch of ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox, our worldwide customers could also enjoy the benefits brought by Chrome OS.”

The ViewSonic NMP660 Chromebox will be available in April 2018 for an MSRP of $349.00.

For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California in 1987, ViewSonic has 30-years under its belt as a leading global provider of visual solution products. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic keeps the world connected with a portfolio of professional level visual solutions that enhance the way we compute, collaborate, communicate and connect. Our products include LED monitors, interactive commercial displays, touch displays, projectors, thin client, zero client and smart displays. To find out more about ViewSonic, visit viewsonic.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005921/en/