Village Community Development District No. 12 : to Issue Series 2018 Special Assessment Revenue Bonds

The Village Community Development District No. 12 (“District”) plans to
issue approximately $94,740,000 Special Assessment Revenue Bonds, Series
2018 during the month of March 2018 in order to: (i) pay a portion of
the costs of constructing and/or acquiring certain public infrastructure
improvements associated with Phase II of the residential development
within the boundaries of the District; (ii) pay capitalized interest on
the 2018 Bonds; (iii) fund the Series 2018 Reserve Account; and (iv) pay
costs of issuance of the Series 2018 Bonds.
The District has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to serve as its
underwriter during these bond financing activities. The initial offering
of the Series 2018 Bonds is limited under Florida law to accredited
investors within the meaning of the rules of the Florida Department of
Financial Services.
The District encompasses approximately 1,490 gross acres and is located
in the City of Wildwood, Florida. The residential development within the
District is being developed as part of the active adult retirement
community known as “The Villages.” Phase II of the development is
comprised of approximately 791 gross acres and is planned to be
developed with 3,640 age-restricted residential units.
This press release is an advertisement and is not a prospectus or an
offering to purchase District bonds. A prospectus for the
District’s bond offering will be prepared and made available prior to
the sale of any District bonds. Investors should not subscribe for any
securities referred to in this document except on the basis of
information contained in the prospectus.
