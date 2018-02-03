Log in
Village of Chicago Ridge IL : Condo & Townhome Owner Workshop

02/03/2018 | 05:05pm CET

Join State Representative Kelly Burke and Senator Bill Cunningham for a Condo and Townhome Owner Workshop on Saturday, February 10th from 10 am-12 pm at Oak Lawn Public Library, 9427 S. Raymond, Oak Lawn, IL.

Join us with Sima Kirsch, an attorney, condo advisor and mediator with over 30 years practicing in the area of association law, and Adrienne Levatino, the Illinois Condominium Law Ombudsperson.

Whether you are a new condo owner or if you're looking for advice on setting a condo dispute, come join a lively discussion and get your questions answered.

A range of topics will be covered, including, but not limited to: navigating board membership, the value of condo education, and the nuances of condo law.

For more information, please contact Rep. Burke's constituent service office at 708-425-0571 or [email protected]

Village of Chicago Ridge, IL published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 16:04:02 UTC.

HOT NEWS
