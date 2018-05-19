Village of Niles IL : Niles Teen Center- Week of May 21

Please find below information on events and activities taking place at or with the Niles Teen Center in the next couple of weeks.

Summer Programming- Newsletters and CalendarsThe Summer Newsletter and Calendars are NOW AVAILABLE! !! See the Attachments.

Take a Look at all of our great summer programs and activities.

Quarterly Mailing and Membership Renewals

Everyone should have received a letter from Mark in the mail with the newsletter and calendars. Many of you will also receive membership renewal forms. If you are expired or expiring soon, please sign and return the forms with proper payment so that you (or your teen) can continue to participate in our programs.

Craft Project- Tues. May 22- Ladybug Painted Rocks- 4:00-5:30 pm

Paint a rock like a ladybug and take it home for the garden.

8th grade graduation party- Wed. May 23 from 4:00-5:00 pm

On Wednesday, May 23 from 4-5pm we will be having and 8th grade graduation party! There will be an ice cream bar and we will be serving soda for everyone at the Teen Center. Come celebrate with us!

Speaker Series- Wednesday, May 23- 5:00-6:00 pm

Basic First Aid Instruction with Niles Fire Department

All Teen Center members are invited to attend these educational programs by speakers from the local community.

Wednesday, May 23 - 5:00-6:00 pm- Basic First Aid Instruction by Niles Fire Department

Learn the signs and how to treat various injuries including sprains, cuts, bites, burns and concussions. We will also learn how to properly respond in a crisis or emergency. At the end of the presentation, we will get a tour through a working ambulance and fire truck.

School Lunch and Classroom visits!!Mark will be visiting all of the elementary and middle schools in the Niles area in the next couple of weeks. If you see him at your school, stop by to say hello.



Tuesday 5/22- Melzer School and Stevenson School (6th grade)

Thursday 5/24- Apollo School

Friday 5/25- Mark Twain School

Teen Center OPEN early on Wed. 5/23 and Thurs. 5/24- 1:00 pm

The Teen Center will open at 1:00 pm on Wed. 5/23 and Thurs. 5/24 for high school students who have finished with their final exams for the day.

Girls Check-In- Friday, May 25- 4:30-5:30

Maria Escobar will be here to spend some time talking with any girls or boys that may need to talk. She may even be able to play a board game for a little bit.

Game Tournament- Wed. May 30- Air Hockey - 4:30-5:30 pm

Most Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., the Teen Center staff will set up tournaments for video games and table games like Foosball, Air Hockey, Darts, NBA2K16 or Call of Duty 3. Prizes may be awarded to winners.

Request to support a D63 student get to Texas for Math CompetitionAmar is a 12 year-old student at Mark Twain, the past few months he has worked extremely hard to qualify at Math competitions in his area. Amar achieved his goal and is among 13 students that qualified for the National Championship being held at A&M University in Texas. Amar wants to represent Mark Twain, School District 63, and young people at this competition. Show your support to encourage young people that hard work truly pays off!

https://www.gofundme.com/trip-for-national-math-competition

2nd Annual 'TC Late Night Party'- $10- Deadline is Thurs. June 7

Come to Golf Mill Shopping Center for our 2nd Annual 'TC Late Night Party.' This will be one night you will never forget. Scheduled activities will include pizza by Cici's and beverages by Coca-Cola, a movie, organized games and tournament, DIY crafts, lots of hang-out time and unstructured activities. This event will be supervised by staff and volunteers from the Niles Teen Center and sponsored by Golf Mill Shopping Center.

'TC Late Night Party' is open to Teen Center members only. You must be a TC member by Thursday, June 7. You must turn in a Teen Trip form, a Golf Mill liability form and money at the time of sign-up to guarantee your spot. Space is limited to 75 teens; sign up now!!!

Place: Niles Teen Center

Cost: $10

Date: Sunday, June 10

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. - no entry after 6:30 p.m.

All teens are expected to be signed in and signed out by the adult that is providing transportation.

You may not walk home after the event. You must be picked up by an adult.

Registration Deadline: Thursday, June 7

Sick Policy

Reminder … Please do not come to the teen center if you are SICK or not feeling well.

IF YOU ARE TOO SICK FOR SCHOOL, YOU ARE TOO SICK FOR TEEN CENTER!!

Teen Programs at the Niles-Maine District Library

Summer Reading Challenge: Reading Take You Everywhere- Fri., June 1 - Sun., Aug. 19- Grades 7-12

Sign up in the Teen Underground to get a reading log and a carabineer key chain. Complete your log and exchange it for a water bottle, plus entry in the weekly and grand prize drawings. No more than 1 log per day, please. Check items off the summer bucket list to include on your reading log. Complete the entire bucket list for a bonus prize. Complete as many logs as you like over the summer for more chances to win!

Grand Prizes: 32' LED SmartTV and 12-Month Loot Crate Subscription

Sign up for Village of Niles E-NewsletterWant to learn more about community events, public services, and business developments in the Village of Niles? Subscribe to the Niles e-Newsletter! Twice a month, the Village's e-mail newsletter brings insider information to subscribers' inboxes, highlighting family fun around town and ways to get involved in your community. Visit www.vniles.com/enews to subscribe!

ONLINE PROGRAM REGISTRATION available!!

Follow these simple steps to activate your account

Stop by the Teen Center or call 847-588-6900 to verify your Teen Center account email

Go to www.NilesTeenCenter.org. Click Online Registration (left side of page)

Click Login (top right of page)

Click forgot password

Type in the email you verified with the Teen Center

You will be sent an email with a link to reset your password. Type your password, verify your password and click submit.

Click Login to access your account

Click on My Account

You are now able to enter all Family Account Information

With your online account, you will be able to register and pay online for events and activities like movie night and trips. However, you will not be able to renew your membership. Memberships must be renewed in person through the Teen Center office.

Policy and Procedure Manual

Teen Center staff recently developed a policy and procedure manual. The information included is intended for teens and parents, as well as staff, explaining our standard procedures of operation and explaining behavior expectations and consequences for teen participants.

Parents, please review this document with your teen participant. Thanks!

ID cards REQUIRED for TC Attendance

Remember, ALL Teens are REQUIRED to have and USE their teen center ID cards to CHECK-IN to the facility. Any need for a reprinted ID will be $5 each. If you don't have your ID, you will create more work for Mark and he will have to manually check you in. The new MaxGalaxy software does not allow members to bypass the ID scanner, therefore ALL TEENS MUST USE THEIR ID CARDS TO CHECK-IN. Thanks!

Thanks,

Mark Williams

Niles Teen Center Director

Niles Teen Center 373 Golf Mill Center

Niles, IL 60714

847-588-6900- office

[email protected]