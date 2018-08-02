Vineyard Vines, Hollywood Feed and Aplos Restaurant Open This Week in Highland Village

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Village, the mixed-use development that inspires community, creativity and commerce, is pleased to welcome its newest neighbors, adding to the innovative mix of national brands and local fusion already found at the center. The popular preppy lifestyle brand, vineyard vines, makes its Mississippi debut, and pet specialty retailer Hollywood Feed, and Aplos Restaurant, a new Mediterranean fast fine dining establishment by well-known chef Alex Eaton, are all opening in the coming days, bringing fresh new options to Jackson’s premiere shopping destination.





vineyard vines, the fashion retailer that sports casual neckwear, clothing and accessories for men, women and children, opens Aug. 3. The 2,521 square foot space is located in the center’s newly renovated north corridor storefront between Maison Weiss and Buffalo Peak Outfitters. The grand opening begins with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., followed by live music from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and merchandise giveaways throughout the day. The brand’s iconic whale character will be “swimming” around the center to celebrate the news. “Highland Village is the perfect place to open our first store in Mississippi. It has a vibrant culture that embraces innovation and fun, and reinforces our philosophy of hanging on to those Every day should feel this good moments,” said Shep and Ian Murray, CEOs, brothers and co-founders of vineyard vines.

Hollywood Feed’s 3,317 square foot store is located along the center’s north storefront next to Whole Foods Market. The pet specialty retailer opens on Aug. 4 and will feature a wide selection of natural and holistic pet food and "Made in America" products, sourced and produced by hand in the communities they serve. The retailer was established in 1950 as a local feed store in Memphis, Tenn. “We are thrilled to be opening our newest location among like-minded retailers at Highland Village,” said Shawn McGhee, president of Hollywood Feed. “Now, pet owners across the Greater Jackson area will have access to the natural, holistic food and products we provide.”



Alex Eaton, the famous chef and owner of The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen in Jackson’s Belhaven neighborhood, brings his newest inspiration, Aplos Restaurant, a Mediterranean-inspired culinary fusion featuring gyros, salads and pizzas to Highland Village’s newly renovated courtyard at the hub of the center. Opening on Aug. 7, Aplos offers a twist on traditional Greek dining by infusing Lebanese and Italian influences drawing on Eaton’s world travels as a chef. The restaurant boasts a full bar with signature cocktails, including a Prosecco Fizz, featuring a specialty popsicle courtesy of Highland Village neighbor Deep South Pops. A selection of Italian red and white wines and up to 15 different beers are also available. The restaurant opens daily at 11 a.m. “We were looking for an iconic venue that inspired people to gather in the name of delicious food, and Highland Village is the perfect setting,” said Alex Eaton, chef and owner of Aplos. “Our newest restaurant offers a covered patio that is great for a family dinner, date night or relaxing over a delectable meal.”



“We are proud to be the first in Mississippi to welcome iconic fashion brand vineyard vines and high-end pet specialty retailer Hollywood Feed to Highland Village,” said Masa Liles, Highland Village’s general manager. “And having Alex Eaton, our very own famous local chef, open his newest concept, is not only an honor, but also a testament to Highland Village’s commitment to attracting the highest quality shops and restaurants to our loyal community.”

About Highland Village



Since 1961, Highland Village has evolved into Jackson, Miss.’s premiere retail and culinary destination, offering an innovative mix of local and national retailers, including Whole Foods, Maison Weiss, Buffalo Peak Outfitters, lululemon athletica, Char, Albriton’s Jewelers, Bravo, A Daisy A Day, Beagle Bagel Café and more. Highland Village – conveniently located on I-55 North – has emerged as a center that inspires creativity and cultivates a dynamic sense of place. It features unique local boutiques and “first and only in Mississippi” global brands. In addition to men’s and women’s apparel, specialty gifts, home décor and inventive restaurants, the center houses a variety of top health care, medical, dental, banking and automotive businesses. Discovery is at the heart of Highland Village, where community, creativity and commerce meet. Highland Village is owned by Boston-based WS Development, one of the largest privately held retail developers in the nation, which has developed 98 properties comprising 23 million square feet across 10 states. To learn more about Highland Village, visit highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow us on social channels: Facebook, www.facebook.com/highlandvillagejxn, Twitter @HVMississippi; and Instagram @highlandvillagejxn.











