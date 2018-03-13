Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vinotemp Adds 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler to its Outdoor Entertaining Appliance Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 08:09am CET

Irvine, California , March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinotemp®, the recognized leader in architectural wine storage solutions and cooling technology, today announced the addition of the Vinotemp 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler to its outdoor entertaining appliance offering. Certified by both ETL and the California Energy Commission (CEC), the versatile outdoor wine storage solution features adjustable shelving, a customizable 31-degree temperature range and is front vented for easy installation.

Vinotemp 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler
Vinotemp’s 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler featuring adjustable wine shelving and room to store up to 41 bottles of 750ml Bordeaux-style wine bottles.


Vinotemp’s newest addition to its outdoor appliance offering is designed to meet the growing market demand for outdoor wine storage options. According to Realtor Magazine, the creation of outdoor living spaces is one of the biggest trends in homeownership for 2018. “As the popularity of entertaining outdoors continues to grow, so does the demand for appliances that make it easy for homeowners to indulge their guests,” states India Hynes, CEO of Vinotemp. “Vinotemp’s 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler is our solution to meeting market demand because it’s a versatile wine refrigeration system that makes serving and storing wine outdoors simple.”

Engineered to perform in temperatures as high as 106°F, the Vinotemp 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler also features:

  • Ample storage capacity. Adjustable shelving allows for the proper storage of up to 41 bottles of 750ml Bordeaux-style wine bottles.
  • Customizable temperature control. An adjustable 31-degree temperature range (41-72°F) allows users to select a proper, customized storage climate and serving temperature for light or dark wines.
  • Easy installation. Front vented and designed for built-in or freestanding installation, the new cooler makes it simple to add proper storage for wine to nearly any outdoor kitchen design.
  • Reversible door swing. The ability to hinge the cooler’s door left or right adds to its versatility, while making it simple to pair with another cooler to double wine storage capacity.
  • Vinotemp BioBlu™ interior lighting. A blue light-emitting diode (LED) interior lighting system that's both aesthetically pleasing and functional as it helps reduce the growth of bacteria and mold.  

To learn more about the Vinotemp 41-Bottle Outdoor Wine Cooler visit vinotemp.com.

About Vinotemp®
For 30 years Vinotemp® has manufactured custom wood wine cabinets, wine racks, wine cellars, and cooling systems and is the leading distributor of wine coolers, beverage coolers, wine dispensers, wine accessories, and more. Close attention to market demand and non-standard ideas have resulted in Vinotemp’s ability to offer diversified wine storage solutions utilized residentially and by renowned resorts, restaurants, hotels, and the yachting industry. Find more information about Vinotemp by calling 800-777-VINO (8466) or visiting Vinotemp.com. Find Vinotemp on Facebook.com/Vinotemp and Twitter @Vinotemp.

Media Contact:
Colleen Kasel 
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aGREAT QUEST FERTILIZER : releases results from Tilemsi phosphate project
AQ
09:24aSONY : in talks for majority stake in EMI
AQ
09:24aSUEZ CANAL BANK : records profit of 356m
AQ
09:23aINPHI : Announces Worlds First 400Gbps Porrima PAM4 Platform Solutions for Hyperscale Cloud Data Center Networks
AQ
09:23aMANILA ELECTRIC : First Gen, Meralco sign PSA for 414-MW NatGas plant
AQ
09:23aORACLE COALFIELDS : Power gains approval from partner to proceed with Thar project
AQ
09:23aBWX TECHNOLOGIES : BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada Awarded CA$168 Million Contract Extension for OPG Nuclear Fuel Manufacturing
AQ
09:23aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Provides Update to Its Percentage Holdings in Belgravia Capital
AQ
09:23aAXA ACQUIRES 465,674 SHARES OF HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO (NYSE : Hpe)
AQ
09:23aHIT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Chinese Factory Partnership
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
2President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba
4AVIVA : Melrose raises GKN bid to 8.1 billion pounds in final offer
5APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.