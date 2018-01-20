Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Vista Equity explores options for PowerSchool, PeopleAdmin - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 02:24am CET

Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC is exploring options for two software companies it owns, PowerSchool and PeopleAdmin, that could involve combining them in a deal worth between $2 billion (£1.4 billion) to $3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Any deal would come as schools use more digital tools to enhance learning and reduce operational costs. Private equity firms have been taking advantage of the high valuations in the educational technology sector to cash out on their holdings.

Vista is working with investment bank UBS Group AG (>> UBS Group) to evaluate its options for the two companies, the sources said this week, asking not to be named because the matter is confidential.

Vista is exploring a full range of options for the companies which could involve selling a minority or majority stake, a recapitalisation, merging the two companies, an initial public offering or using the companies as a vehicle to buy another target, according to the sources.

Vista would like to keep a significant stake in the companies in whatever transaction it chooses, and no deal is imminent, the sources added.

UBS and Vista declined to comment. PowerSchool and PeopleAdmin did not respond to requests for comment.

PowerSchool, based in Folsom, California, provides education technology to schools and is projected to generate $280 million in revenue this year, according to one of the sources familiar with the companies. PeopleAdmin's revenue was not known.

Vista bought PowerSchool for $350 million in 2015 from Pearson Plc (>> Pearson) and has spent more than $1 billion on subsequent acquisitions that it combined with the company including SunGard's public sector and education business which closed last year. It struck an agreement with Microsoft Corp (>> Morgan Stanley) earlier this week to combine their products in K-12 schools.

PeopleAdmin, a talent management software firm based in Austin, Texas, was acquired by Vista in 2014 for an undisclosed sum.

Vista has previously combined educational assets only to sell them on to another company. In 2014, it sold Relias Learning, a combination of two companies, to Europe's largest media group, Bertelsmann SE & Co. It completed a $1.55 billion deal to buy Advisory Board's education business last year.

Deal activity has been strong in the education sector. Reuters has reported that Baring Private Equity Asia is in talks to buy testing firm Prometric for about $1 billion, while Blackstone Group LP (>> Blackstone Group LP) bought Ascend Learning LLC from Providence Equity last year for more than $2 billion.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Andrew Berlin in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

By Liana B. Baker and Andrew Berlin

Stocks treated in this article : Morgan Stanley, Blackstone Group LP, Pearson, UBS Group
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:14a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : PM urges politicians to tender apology over derogatory remarks against parliament
06:59a WORLD BANK : Rohingya Crisis Growing, More Support Needed, World Bank Says
06:11a Senate Rejects Short-Term Spending Bill; Talks Continue as Shutdown Looms -- Update
05:04a MERCER AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Shop, Dine & Stay Packages
04:53a Shutdown Now All but Certain as Senate Fails to Pass a Short-Term Spending Bill
04:24a UPDATE 6 : Unified command continues response to barge breakaways on Ohio River
03:19a CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
03:09a GOVERNMENT OF YUKON : Exploration, energy and First Nations top Government of Yukon agenda in Vancouver, January 20–25
02:49a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Iran appreciates China for efforts to search missing Iranian sailors aboard oil tanker Sanchi
02:36a Judge overseeing AT&T, Time Warner merger trial hears document dispute
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BALFOUR BEATTY : Road to ruin? Carillion collapse puts spotlight on UK outsourcing model
2CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : INKAS® Security Services Announces Preferred Vendor Relationship With Can..
3Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
5TECK RESOURCES LTD : TECK RESOURCES : Announces Elkview Incident

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.