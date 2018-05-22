|
Viva Industrial Trust : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And ESR-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
05/22/2018 | 05:35am CEST
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
May 22, 2018 11:28
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Proposed Merger of Viva Industrial Trust and ESR-REIT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG180522OTHRXHUS
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Kelvin Kwok
|
Designation
|
VP
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Dealing Disclosure in respect of Proposed Merger of Viva Industrial Trust and ESR-REIT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 153,425 bytes)
Disclaimer
Viva Industrial Trust published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 03:34:02 UTC
|
|
|