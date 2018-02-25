Log in
Vocus : Change of Leadership - Appointment of Interim CEO

02/25/2018 | 11:47pm CET

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

26 February 2018

Group CEO Changes - Appointment of Interim CEO

Vocus today announces that, by mutual agreement, Group CEO Geoff Horth will be leaving the Company.

Mr Horth has served as Vocus Group CEO since February 2016, when the merger between Vocus Communications and M2 Group was completed. Prior to joining Vocus, Mr Horth served as M2 Group CEO for nearly five years.

The Board and Mr Horth have been engaged in CEO succession considerations since earlier this year, as part of the Company's previously stated program of renewal at both Board and executive levels. Both parties have now agreed that this process should be brought forward.

Vocus Group Chairman, Vaughan Bowen said of Mr Horth's departure; "Geoff has served as Vocus CEO during undoubtedly the most challenging chapter in its journey to date, wrestling with the simultaneous tasks of integrating several large, complex businesses, combining different corporate cultures and while the Australian telco sector was under substantial structural upheaval, in light of the roll-out of the NBN & the exponential growth in demand for data networks."

"Geoff leaves the company with the sincere appreciation of the Board, for his unrelenting endeavour under the most trying of circumstances and with the wide-reaching respect of our executive and our team, as well our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders."

The role of Interim Group CEO will be assumed by Michael Simmons, Vocus' current Chief Executive of its Wholesale & International Division, and previous Chief Executive of the (former) Vocus Enterprise & Wholesale division. In addition to other senior executive roles in the telecoms and media sectors, Michael was the founding CEO/MD at SP Telemedia, now TPG Telecom. Michael will retain oversight of the Wholesale & International division whilst performing the Interim Group CEO role and will be supported in this role by the other divisional Chief Executives and members of the Executive Team. A summary of the material terms of Mr Simmons' interim arrangements will be disclosed to market, once finalised (anticipated to be later this week).

Mr Bowen said; "Michael is a proven deliverer, evidenced by the outstanding period-on-period growth reported in the (former) Enterprise & Wholesale division in the first half of FY18. The Board greatly appreciates Michael stepping into the Interim CEO role, ensuring we retain momentum on the key areas of focus across the Group."

The search process for a new Group CEO is well underway, and is being overseen by the Board Nomination Committee, led by Vocus Deputy Chairman and Lead Independent Director, Bob Mansfield AO.

The anticipated next update on this matter will be the announcement of the appointment of a new Group CEO, inclusive of commencement date and remuneration arrangements.

Finally, notwithstanding this change in executive leadership, the Board remains committed to its stated strategic priorities, including the sale of the Vocus New Zealand business, which remains on track to be finalised on or before 30 June 2018. The Board also reiterates its full year FY18 guidance recently provided to market on 20 February 2018.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Media

Bill Frith

Debra Mansfield

Investor Relations

Corporate Communications

P: +61 (0)405 144 807

P: 03 9674 6569

[email protected]

[email protected]

About Vocus (ASX: VOC): Vocus Group is an ASX listed, vertically integrated telecommunications provider, operating in the Australian and New Zealand markets. The Company owns an extensive national infrastructure network of metro and back haul fibre connecting all capital cities and most regional cities across Australia and New Zealand. Vocus owns a portfolio of brands catering to corporate, small business, government and residential customers across Australia and New Zealand. Vocus also operates in the wholesale market providing high performance, high availability and highly scalable communications solutions which allow service providers to quickly and easily deploy new services for their own customer base.

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 22:46:06 UTC.

