Vocus : Why Vocus SIP is smarter for business

07/30/2018 | 07:02am CEST

All businesses are unique, and each faces its own challenges with networks, tech and consolidation. When it comes to business communications, many are choosing to move away from inflexible, legacy ISDN toward technologies like SIP trunking. In fact, because ISDN is delivered via copper, and this technology will soon become obsolete, it makes sense to consider SIP Trunks.

SIP stands for Session Initiation Protocol. The technology enables unified voice and data communications through an IP PBX system. SIP helps businesses transition from traditional analog lines and PRIs and enables the combination of voice and data services over a single Internet connection to create one consolidated, easier to manage network.

Easy to set up and manage.

With SIP Trunks, you control everything through a simple user interface and receive specialist support whilst transitioning to SIP from your legacy system. And once it's set up, you're ready to enjoy better QoS, improved voice quality and more features. If you already have a broadband Internet connection, you likely have all of the infrastructure you need to get started with SIP. There's no need for a secondary network. If your PBX is IP enabled, it will work with SIP. If it isn't, Vocus can help you get set up.

Scalability and flexibility.

SIP trunks are sold in channels, with each channel handling one incoming or outgoing call. You can purchase SIP channels on-demand (in scalable packs that allow you to easily scale up or down) as your business needs grow or change.

But the key advantage that SIP Trunks provide over traditional technologies, is that they utilise the Vocus data network to deliver premium voice capability compared to other services.

If you have an ISDN PBX that is not IP compatible we have a solution that will enable you to enjoy the benefits of a SIP Trunk service. Vocus SIP Trunks are delivered using the state of the art BroadSoft BroadWorks® platform and Vocus national network. BroadSoft's platform is used by the majority of large voice carriers around the world and supports multiple standards including SIP connect 1.1. SIP connect is an industry-wide standard that provides direct IP peering between SIP-enabled IP PBXs and VoIP service provider networks.

Find out more about how Vocus SIP Trunking and Unified Communications can help you consolidate your telephony and data today. Contact us now.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 05:01:04 UTC
