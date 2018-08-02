Log in
Vocus : joins Preferred Supplier Panel (TPAs) for NSW Government

08/02/2018 | 05:07am CEST

Vocus Communications has been chosen as one of the preferred suppliers to the NSW Government for data, fixed voice and internet services, as part of the Telecommunications Purchasing Arrangements (TPAs) panel.

Vocus National General Manager, Government & Strategic Projects Michael Ackland stated, 'We are pleased to extend on our long-standing relationship with the NSW government to enter this panel of carefully selected providers. We've earned an enviable and growing reputation as a trusted supplier to the government following years of consistent performance, with similar supply agreements in Victoria and South Australia.'

Vocus has a strong network presence in NSW with a comprehensive metropolitan fibre footprint in Sydney as well as backhaul connections to major population centres in regional areas of the state.

Vocus is currently a member of the Internet Based Network Connection Service (IBNCS) Panel 2011 and the Telecommunications Services Panel 2016 for the Australian Federal Government. Similarly, it is a member of the Telecommunications Procurement and Management Services (TPAMS) 2025 Panel 2017 in Victoria, the Network Carriage Services (NCS) Agreement Panel 2014 in South Australia, and the Government Information Technology Contracting (GITC) Framework in Queensland. It is the major telecommunications provider to the Northern Territory Government and a network supplier to all three integrators on the GovNext Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Panel in Western Australia.

Disclaimer

Vocus Group Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 03:06:08 UTC
