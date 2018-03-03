Volatility Regains the Upper Hand as Trade Shift Rattles Markets

By Chelsey Dulaney and Ben Eisen

A topsy-turvy week on Wall Street reaffirmed many traders' hunch that stock-market volatility is back for the long haul, following an extended absence.

Major U.S. share-price indexes closed mixed Friday, shaking off an early plunge that took the Dow Jones Industrial Average down as many as 391 points. The Dow ended lower by 71 points and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both rose.

It was the capstone for another wild week for U.S. stocks, less than a month after the Dow posted its largest-ever point drop.

The market tumult reflects uncertainty over stock valuations at a time when U.S. interest rates finally are rising following years of somnolence, along with President Donald Trump's Thursday decision to impose tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. That move raised anxiety over the outlook for both markets and the global economy.

"A couple weeks ago when the market started to come back, I thought volatility was heading right back down," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth. "But this week tells me we're not completely done with this market drop."

Investors have cited a number of reasons for the volatility resurgence, including the unwind last month of a popular bet that market volatility would remain low.

The Cboe Volatility Index has posted an average daily swing of 4.4% over the past month, compared with an average 0.6% move over the past year.

Higher volatility isn't bad for everyone. Higher trading volumes are likely to be a welcome sign for banks, where trading revenue hit historic lows last year as market volatility disappeared and trading volumes dried up.

An average of 7.58 billion shares changed hands last week, the most since early February, according to total composite volumes tracked by The Wall Street Journal's Market Data Group. Two of the most popular exchange-traded funds, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and the MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, have in the past month seen nearly twice as much daily trading compared with their average over the past year.

While trading is just one service offered by the largest financial institutions, periods of volatility can be a boon, at least temporarily, to bank financial results. Examples include the flurry of trading around the British vote to leave the European Union in June of 2016.

Banks typically make more money from their fixed-income trading businesses than their equity divisions. Industry data for January, the latest month available, show bond trading already was on the rise, particularly in corporate and U.S. government debt. Analysts say Treasury market trading was elevated in February, especially during the early part of the month as benchmark yields rose.

It is worth noting, then, that the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index outperformed over that stretch, ending February down 2.3%, less than the S&P 500's 3.9% fall. The S&P 500 financial sector's 3% drop made it the second-best performing of the benchmark's 11 sectors last month. Goldman Sachs Group was down 1.9%, JPMorgan Chase slipped 0.2%, and Bank of America rose about a third of a point.

Trading firms like Virtu Financial Inc. are also likely to benefit from the market turbulence. The high-speed trader's shares are up 64% this year.

But market volatility isn't always a good thing for banks. Too much of it can prompt investors to sit out of the market while also hitting other parts of their businesses like advising on initial public offerings.

The full impact of President Trump's trade move has yet to be determined.

The U.S. tariffs are likely to hit only a small slice of the U.S. economy, but investors fear trade partners from Asia to Europe will retaliate with tariffs of their own. That could leave a broad swath of U.S. companies, from motorcycle company Harley-Davidson Inc. to Kentucky bourbon producers, vulnerable, analysts say.

"The overall impact of this on growth and inflation is likely to be fairly limited," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics. "The fear is that it escalates."

Economists have warned that tariffs could force companies to raise prices on a variety of items, adding to recent inflationary pressures that could force the Fed to pick up the rate of interest-rate increases. U.S. companies' profitability could also come under pressure as they face higher prices for materials.

Analysts at LPL Financial said the tariffs could shave a quarter percentage point from U.S. economic growth over the next year. The U.S. economy has been gathering strength recently, and the recent tax overhaul was expected to further fuel growth in 2018.

"Up until yesterday I would have said the U.S. fiscal policies in were pushing us into a prolonged economic cycle," said Mr. Pavlik. "The trade policy decisions may have an impact."

