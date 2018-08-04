Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Voluntary Recall of Hostess® Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 01:12am CEST

Hostess Brands, LLC has become aware that the “Contains” statement on Hostess® Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies does not list “egg” as an allergen. Although the ingredient list on the packaging identifies “egg” as an ingredient, the “Contains” statement, which is designed to further alert consumers of allergens in the products, does not include “egg”. As a result and out of an abundance of caution, Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling the following Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies:

 
Product         Item UPC         Batch

Cookies ‘n Crème
Brownie MP FSH

        20888109113579         F052123000
F061123000
F071623000
                F072323000

Cookies ‘n Crème
Brownie MP FZN

        30888109213573         F052123000

Cookies ‘n Crème
Brownie SS FSH

20888109012025 F052123000
F061123000
F071623000
                F072323000

Cookies ‘n Crème
Brownie SS FZN

30888109022021 F052123000
                F071623000
 

No other varieties of Hostess® Brownies are affected.

No reports of injury or illness have been reported to date. Only those consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are potentially at risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products. Anyone who has purchased an affected product and who has a sensitivity or allergy to eggs is encouraged to discard the affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com.

For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:13aFLKS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Flex Pharma, Inc.; Important Aug. 20 Deadline – FLKS
GL
01:12aVoluntary Recall of Hostess® Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies
BU
01:10aTAL NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds TAL Education Group Investors of Important Aug. 17 Deadline in Class Action – TAL
GL
01:08aDomo Named to the 2018 SaaS Awards Shortlist
GL
01:07aGARMA FESTIVAL : Indigenous sovereignty would be a 'gift for all Australians''
AQ
01:06aXCEL ENERGY : Early morning fire at La Crosse Xcel Energy Plant causes moderate damage
AQ
01:03aORA TICKER ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ormat Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Aug. 10 Deadline in Class Action – ORA
GL
01:03aOsprey Energy Acquisition Corp. Announces August 20, 2018 as Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Initial Business Combination
GL
01:01aOLYMPIA FINANCIAL : Announces Closing of Sale of ATM Business
AQ
12:59aVornado Completes the Sale of its Interests in the 666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RICE : Chinese researchers charged in conspiracy to steal U.S. rice technology
2FRIDAY NIGHT INC : FRIDAY NIGHT INC. : Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Convertible Debenture Units..
3NANOXPLORE INC : NANOXPLORE : Announces Correction to Prior News Release
4SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
5FS BANCORP INC : CORRECTING AND REPLACING -- FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Second Quarter of $4...

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.