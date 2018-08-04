Voluntary Recall of Hostess® Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies

Hostess Brands, LLC has become aware that the “Contains” statement on Hostess® Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies does not list “egg” as an allergen. Although the ingredient list on the packaging identifies “egg” as an ingredient, the “Contains” statement, which is designed to further alert consumers of allergens in the products, does not include “egg”. As a result and out of an abundance of caution, Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling the following Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies:

Product Item UPC Batch Cookies ‘n Crème

Brownie MP FSH 20888109113579 F052123000 F061123000 F071623000 F072323000 Cookies ‘n Crème

Brownie MP FZN 30888109213573 F052123000 Cookies ‘n Crème

Brownie SS FSH 20888109012025 F052123000 F061123000 F071623000 F072323000 Cookies ‘n Crème

Brownie SS FZN 30888109022021 F052123000 F071623000

No other varieties of Hostess® Brownies are affected.

No reports of injury or illness have been reported to date. Only those consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are potentially at risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products. Anyone who has purchased an affected product and who has a sensitivity or allergy to eggs is encouraged to discard the affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com.

For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005554/en/