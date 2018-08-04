Voluntary Recall of Hostess® Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies

Hostess Brands, LLC has become aware that the “Contains” statement on Hostess®
Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies does not list “egg” as an allergen.
Although the ingredient list on the packaging identifies “egg” as an
ingredient, the “Contains” statement, which is designed to further alert
consumers of allergens in the products, does not include “egg”. As a
result and out of an abundance of caution, Hostess Brands is voluntarily
recalling the following Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies:
|
|
Product
|
|
|
|
|
Item UPC
|
|
|
|
|
Batch
|
Cookies ‘n Crème
Brownie MP FSH
|
|
|
|
|
20888109113579
|
|
|
|
|
F052123000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F061123000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F071623000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F072323000
|
Cookies ‘n Crème
Brownie MP FZN
|
|
|
|
|
30888109213573
|
|
|
|
|
F052123000
|
Cookies ‘n Crème
Brownie SS FSH
|
|
|
|
|
20888109012025
|
|
|
|
|
F052123000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F061123000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F071623000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F072323000
|
Cookies ‘n Crème
Brownie SS FZN
|
|
|
|
|
30888109022021
|
|
|
|
|
F052123000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F071623000
|
No other varieties of Hostess® Brownies are affected.
No reports of injury or illness have been reported to date. Only those
consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are
potentially at risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these
products. Anyone who has purchased an affected product and who has a
sensitivity or allergy to eggs is encouraged to discard the affected
product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit www.hostesscakes.com.
