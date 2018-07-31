Vonex : Trading Halt request

31 July 2018
Ms Elizabeth Harris Principal Advisor
ASX Compliance Pty Ltd Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrance Perth WA 6000
By email:[email protected]
Dear Beth,
Vonex Limited-Trading Halt Request
Vonex Limited ("Vonex"or the"Company") (ASX:VN8) requests a trading halt in its securities effective immediately, pending the release of an announcement regarding a material marketing and partnering arrangement with a leading software products and solutions provider based in North America.
The trading halt should last until the earlier of the commencement of trading on 2 August 2018 or the time when the announcement is released.
Vonex is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. If you have any queries in relation to the above, please contact me.
Yours sincerely,
Nicholas Ong Non-Executive Chairman Vonex Ltd
E:[email protected]auT: +61 424 598 561
Vonex Limited ABN:39 063 074 635
Ground Floor Unit 5, 1 Centro Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 // PO Box 510, Subiaco WA 6904
Ph:+61 8 6388 8888 //Fax:+61 8 6388 8898 //Web:www.vonex.com//Email:[email protected]
Disclaimer
Vonex Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:36:04 UTC