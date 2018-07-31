Log in
Vonex : Trading Halt request

07/31/2018 | 06:37am CEST

31 July 2018

Ms Elizabeth Harris Principal Advisor

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrance Perth WA 6000

By email:[email protected]

Dear Beth,

Vonex Limited-Trading Halt Request

Vonex Limited ("Vonex"or the"Company") (ASX:VN8) requests a trading halt in its securities effective immediately, pending the release of an announcement regarding a material marketing and partnering arrangement with a leading software products and solutions provider based in North America.

The trading halt should last until the earlier of the commencement of trading on 2 August 2018 or the time when the announcement is released.

Vonex is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. If you have any queries in relation to the above, please contact me.

Yours sincerely,

Nicholas Ong Non-Executive Chairman Vonex Ltd

E:[email protected]auT: +61 424 598 561

Vonex Limited ABN:39 063 074 635

Ground Floor Unit 5, 1 Centro Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 // PO Box 510, Subiaco WA 6904

Ph:+61 8 6388 8888 //Fax:+61 8 6388 8898 //Web:www.vonex.com//Email:[email protected]

Disclaimer

Vonex Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:36:04 UTC
