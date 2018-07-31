Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR)
TO: Interested Parties
DATE: July 31, 2018
The following dividend information is for the 31
Days of July for Voya Prime Rate Trust (CUSIP
No. 92913A 10 0):
DIVIDEND: $0.0250
Declaration Date: 7/31/2018
Ex. Date: 8/09/18
Record Date: 8/10/18
Payable Date: 8/22/18
Voya Investment Management Co. LLC
Dan Norman
7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road
Managing Director
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Phone: (480)477-2112
If you would like to receive this Dividend Declaration via
email,
please email [email protected]
