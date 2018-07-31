Log in
Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration

07/31/2018 | 01:35pm EDT

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR)

TO: Interested Parties
 
DATE: July 31, 2018
 

The following dividend information is for the 31 Days of July for Voya Prime Rate Trust (CUSIP No. 92913A 10 0):

 
 
 
 

 

DIVIDEND: $0.0250

 

 

Declaration Date: 7/31/2018

 

 

Ex. Date: 8/09/18

 

 

Record Date: 8/10/18

 

 

Payable Date: 8/22/18

 
 

Voya Investment Management Co. LLC

Dan Norman

7337 E. Doubletree Ranch Road

Managing Director

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Phone: (480)477-2112

Fax: (480)477-2722

 
 

If you would like to receive this Dividend Declaration via email,

please email [email protected]


