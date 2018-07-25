Voyager, a New Multi-Exchange Crypto Asset Brokerage to Launch with Commission-Free Mobile Trading in Q4

Voyager Digital (“Voyager”), a new and licensed crypto asset brokerage, today announced its plans to formally launch with its first offering – a mobile application that will provide retail investors an institutional-grade platform delivering best execution via smart order routing technology for trading a wide choice of popular crypto assets commission-free. Voyager will provide a single access point for investors to efficiently and securely manage all their crypto assets in one place, with no commissions and no minimums.

Founded by Silicon Valley and Wall Street veterans, Voyager was developed to provide investors and traders with the trust, accessibility and efficiency that a modern online brokerage offers while addressing their growing needs for navigating this emerging asset class through a turnkey solution. A customer-first experience, Voyager facilitates the trading of a wide universe of digital assets across many exchanges and market makers.

“A shared vision for how impactful this alternative asset class will become coupled with a belief that crypto-assets are empowering a new generation of investors is what brought us to launch Voyager,” said Stephen Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO. “We looked at what was currently available for investors to participate in this market and agreed there needs to be a better way. Investors deserve an offering that is stable, safe and cost-efficient, and that provides them with the best features and functionality, including responsive customer service. They will have all of this with the launch of Voyager and be able to trade crypto assets with the same confidence that they have come to expect from more established markets.”

“Our multi-exchange platform will help aggregate and unify a largely fragmented ecosystem, offering retail investors fast execution and better pricing. Additionally, we have developed and adopted best-in-class security practices in line with banking, brokerage and healthcare standards offering investors a safe and secure environment to invest in this new asset class,” Ehrlich added.

The Voyager Mobile App will feature:

Instant account opening and funding in fiat and crypto currencies with no minimums

Access to no less than 15 of the most popular digital assets

Smart order routing through the optimal mix of exchanges based on market conditions

High speed fiat/coin and coin/coin trading at better pricing and no commissions

News, social feeds and alerts to keep users connected to the market

Intuitive interface and advanced tools to trade, research ideas and track investments

Best-in-class 24/7 customer service through instant chat and phone

“Our goal is to become a trusted agent and guide users through the new world of cryptos. So we created an open architecture platform that is fully scalable to deliver a simple and intuitive user interface,” said Oscar Salazar, Founding Investor at Voyager and formerly Founding Chief Technology Officer at UBER. “It also provides access to a suite of tools and functionality including trading alerts, social media feeds and news, all to help users make smarter and more informed decisions.”

Voyager is currently in beta testing phase with plans to launch in Q4 2018 to residents in California, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, and Montana. Applications to register in more key States are pending with a goal of ultimately having more than 40 approved States.

Sign up for early access at www.investvoyager.com

Voyager’s Co-Founders bring more than 80 years of experience in financial services and technology at companies like E*Trade, Uber, Lightspeed, Kapitall, Trade.it, and Pager. Our team has proven track-records of transforming industries through disruptive technology and world-class design from Silicon Valley to Wall Street, and share a common passion for lowering barriers to entry, creating efficiencies and reducing costs.

Stephen Ehrlich is a brokerage and market structure veteran who founded Lightspeed Financial, a retail broker-dealer, where he was responsible for eight major acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Ehrlich was CEO of E*TRADE Professional Trading LLC, the professional trading arm of E*TRADE Financial, which was purchased by Lightspeed in 2006.

Oscar Salazar is a global leader in building consumer driven mobile applications and experiences. Mr. Salazar is well known for his involvement in UBER as its founding Architect and Chief Technology Officer. He is also the co-founder of Pager, a digital healthcare startup and provides strategic counsel, as well as technical and marketing advice, to entities such as Rubicon Global Inc., ALEX AND ANI, Cargo X and many others, both in the United States and internationally.

Gaspard de Dreuzy is an entrepreneur who started his career as an advisor to Warner Music. In 2008, he founded Kapitall, an online broker built in partnership with BNY Mellon and IHS Markit. He also co-founded fin-tech startup Trade.it, a leading investing API platform backed by Peter Thiel, as well as Pager, a digital healthcare startup.

Philip Eytan started his career as a Telecom M&A Analyst at Morgan Stanley, then managed a distressed debt portfolio at Cerberus Capital. He has since been the founding investor in Livestream (sold to IAC) and Socure (cyber-security), and was an early investor in Uber. He also co-founded digital healthcare startup Pager.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital (Voyager) is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers investors best execution, data and custody services through its institutional-grade open architecture platform. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Voyager is based in New York and is registered with FinCen.

