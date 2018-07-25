Voyager, a New Multi-Exchange Crypto Asset Brokerage to Launch with Commission-Free Mobile Trading in Q4

Voyager
Digital (“Voyager”), a new and licensed crypto asset brokerage,
today announced its plans to formally launch with its first offering – a
mobile application that will provide retail investors an
institutional-grade platform delivering best execution via smart order
routing technology for trading a wide choice of popular crypto assets
commission-free. Voyager will provide a single access point for
investors to efficiently and securely manage all their crypto assets in
one place, with no commissions and no minimums.
Founded by Silicon Valley and Wall Street veterans, Voyager
was developed to provide investors and traders with the trust,
accessibility and efficiency that a modern online brokerage offers while
addressing their growing needs for navigating this emerging asset class
through a turnkey solution. A customer-first experience, Voyager
facilitates the trading of a wide universe of digital assets across many
exchanges and market makers.
“A shared vision for how impactful this alternative asset class will
become coupled with a belief that crypto-assets are empowering a new
generation of investors is what brought us to launch Voyager,” said
Stephen Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO. “We looked at what was currently
available for investors to participate in this market and agreed there
needs to be a better way. Investors deserve an offering that is stable,
safe and cost-efficient, and that provides them with the best features
and functionality, including responsive customer service. They will have
all of this with the launch of Voyager and be able to trade crypto
assets with the same confidence that they have come to expect from more
established markets.”
“Our multi-exchange platform will help aggregate and unify a largely
fragmented ecosystem, offering retail investors fast execution and
better pricing. Additionally, we have developed and adopted
best-in-class security practices in line with banking, brokerage and
healthcare standards offering investors a safe and secure environment to
invest in this new asset class,” Ehrlich added.
The Voyager Mobile App will feature:
-
Instant account opening and funding in fiat and crypto currencies with
no minimums
-
Access to no less than 15 of the most popular digital assets
-
Smart order routing through the optimal mix of exchanges based on
market conditions
-
High speed fiat/coin and coin/coin trading at better pricing and no
commissions
-
News, social feeds and alerts to keep users connected to the market
-
Intuitive interface and advanced tools to trade, research ideas and
track investments
-
Best-in-class 24/7 customer service through instant chat and phone
“Our goal is to become a trusted agent and guide users through the new
world of cryptos. So we created an open architecture platform that is
fully scalable to deliver a simple and intuitive user interface,” said
Oscar Salazar, Founding Investor at Voyager and formerly Founding Chief
Technology Officer at UBER. “It also provides access to a suite of tools
and functionality including trading alerts, social media feeds and news,
all to help users make smarter and more informed decisions.”
Voyager is currently in beta testing phase with plans to launch in Q4
2018 to residents in California, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire,
and Montana. Applications to register in more key States are pending
with a goal of ultimately having more than 40 approved States.
Sign up for early access at www.investvoyager.com
Voyager’s Co-Founders bring more than 80 years of experience in
financial services and technology at companies like E*Trade, Uber,
Lightspeed, Kapitall, Trade.it, and Pager. Our team has
proven track-records of transforming industries through disruptive
technology and world-class design from Silicon Valley to Wall Street,
and share a common passion for lowering barriers to entry, creating
efficiencies and reducing costs.
Stephen Ehrlich is a brokerage and market structure veteran who
founded Lightspeed Financial, a retail broker-dealer, where he was
responsible for eight major acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Ehrlich was
CEO of E*TRADE Professional Trading LLC, the professional trading arm of
E*TRADE Financial, which was purchased by Lightspeed in 2006.
Oscar Salazar is a global leader in building consumer driven
mobile applications and experiences. Mr. Salazar is well known for his
involvement in UBER as its founding Architect and Chief Technology
Officer. He is also the co-founder of Pager, a digital healthcare
startup and provides strategic counsel, as well as technical and
marketing advice, to entities such as Rubicon Global Inc., ALEX AND ANI,
Cargo X and many others, both in the United States and internationally.
Gaspard de Dreuzy is an entrepreneur who started his career as an
advisor to Warner Music. In 2008, he founded Kapitall, an online broker
built in partnership with BNY Mellon and IHS Markit. He also co-founded
fin-tech startup Trade.it, a leading investing API platform backed by
Peter Thiel, as well as Pager, a digital healthcare startup.
Philip Eytan started his career as a Telecom M&A Analyst at
Morgan Stanley, then managed a distressed debt portfolio at Cerberus
Capital. He has since been the founding investor in Livestream (sold to
IAC) and Socure (cyber-security), and was an early investor in Uber. He
also co-founded digital healthcare startup Pager.
About Voyager Digital
Voyager Digital (Voyager) is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail
and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto
assets. Voyager offers investors best execution, data and custody
services through its institutional-grade open architecture platform.
Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley
entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost
efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace.
Voyager is based in New York and is registered with FinCen.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005043/en/