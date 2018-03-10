WAGEWORKS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc. - WAGE

NEW ORLEANS, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 8, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wageworks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 6, 2016 and March 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



If you purchased securities of Wageworks and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 8, 2018.

Wageworks and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls; (ii) the Company failed to effectively account for managing change and assessing risk for certain transactions dating back to the beginning of 2016; (iii) the Company’s financial statements contained errors and were not reliable; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Wageworks’ financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

