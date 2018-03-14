WAV Partners with Mojo Networks to Offer Seamless, Secure Cloud WiFi

Mojo Networks, the inventor of Cognitive WiFi™ and a leader in
cloud-managed wireless networking, has partnered with WAV, Inc., a
leading distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, and WiFi equipment, to
introduce cloud-managed WiFi solutions to WAV customers in North America.
According to Norm Dumbroff, President and CEO of WAV, “Our new
relationship with Mojo Networks represents a powerful opportunity for
WAV to expand our presence in the vibrant and important WLAN and
Networking market, as well as continue our expansion into the WISP
marketplace. Mojo has a proven ability to perform and we are pleased to
bring that quality to our partners. We’re excited to partner with Mojo
as we focus our combined energies serving a broader range of customers
with industry-leading technology and solutions.”
Mojo Networks provides secure, high-performance WiFi that is deeply
intelligent and immensely scalable. Mojo’s Cognitive WiFi ™ solution
applies machine learning to the wireless network at a degree that is
only possible by harnessing the limitless computing power and storage
capacity of the cloud. The result is a brilliant self-driving network
that enables businesses to achieve stellar network performance and
unsurpassed data protection, while reducing IT costs and minimizing time
spent on network troubleshooting.
“The Mojo team is delighted to accelerate our sales strategy by
partnering with WAV,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of Mojo Networks. “We’re
certain that WAV’s extensive customer base will appreciate the total
value -- cloud management, scalability, security, ease of use, automated
troubleshooting, analytics, an open API platform -- that Cognitive WiFi™
provides.”
About Mojo Networks, Inc.
At Mojo, we’re shaking up the Enterprise WiFi industry. We know that
customers are ready for a modern WiFi network that doesn’t rely on
outdated controllers and proprietary hardware. Our cloud-managed WiFi
solution is based on a radical vision for creating networks that reach
new heights in performance, security, scalability, and ease-of-use.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Mojo Networks
delivers brilliant WiFi to many of the world’s top brands and highest
levels of government. Learn more about our vision and products at www.mojonetworks.com.
Mojo and Mojo Networks are registered trademarks of Mojo Networks,
Inc. All third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their
respective owners.
About WAV, Inc.
WAV, Inc. is a full service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband,
networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its
partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge &
unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions,
product availability, as well as professional value-added services for
its VAR & WISP communities, including (but not limited to): technical
support, predictive analysis services, FCC coordination and installation
& diagnostics. “We Make the Internet Work”. For more information, call
(800) 678-2419 or visit the web at: www.wavonline.com.
