WAV Partners with Mojo Networks to Offer Seamless, Secure Cloud WiFi

Mojo Networks, the inventor of Cognitive WiFi™ and a leader in cloud-managed wireless networking, has partnered with WAV, Inc., a leading distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, and WiFi equipment, to introduce cloud-managed WiFi solutions to WAV customers in North America.

According to Norm Dumbroff, President and CEO of WAV, “Our new relationship with Mojo Networks represents a powerful opportunity for WAV to expand our presence in the vibrant and important WLAN and Networking market, as well as continue our expansion into the WISP marketplace. Mojo has a proven ability to perform and we are pleased to bring that quality to our partners. We’re excited to partner with Mojo as we focus our combined energies serving a broader range of customers with industry-leading technology and solutions.”

Mojo Networks provides secure, high-performance WiFi that is deeply intelligent and immensely scalable. Mojo’s Cognitive WiFi ™ solution applies machine learning to the wireless network at a degree that is only possible by harnessing the limitless computing power and storage capacity of the cloud. The result is a brilliant self-driving network that enables businesses to achieve stellar network performance and unsurpassed data protection, while reducing IT costs and minimizing time spent on network troubleshooting.

“The Mojo team is delighted to accelerate our sales strategy by partnering with WAV,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of Mojo Networks. “We’re certain that WAV’s extensive customer base will appreciate the total value -- cloud management, scalability, security, ease of use, automated troubleshooting, analytics, an open API platform -- that Cognitive WiFi™ provides.”

About Mojo Networks, Inc.

At Mojo, we’re shaking up the Enterprise WiFi industry. We know that customers are ready for a modern WiFi network that doesn’t rely on outdated controllers and proprietary hardware. Our cloud-managed WiFi solution is based on a radical vision for creating networks that reach new heights in performance, security, scalability, and ease-of-use. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Mojo Networks delivers brilliant WiFi to many of the world’s top brands and highest levels of government. Learn more about our vision and products at www.mojonetworks.com.

Mojo and Mojo Networks are registered trademarks of Mojo Networks, Inc. All third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About WAV, Inc.

WAV, Inc. is a full service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its VAR & WISP communities, including (but not limited to): technical support, predictive analysis services, FCC coordination and installation & diagnostics. “We Make the Internet Work”. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit the web at: www.wavonline.com.

