WFTU World Federation of Trade Unions : statement on the new accident in Pakistan

The World Federation of Trade Unions expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the workers who lost their lives in Pakistan.

Specifically at least 3 miners lost their lives and 2 injured on 2 labour accidents during the last 3 days in Pakistan. The deadly labour accidents, in Duki Coal Filed Area and in PMDC Sharigh, underline with the worse way the lack of adequate protection measures at the work places.

The World Federation of Trade Unions demands investigation of the conditions of the accident and punishment of the responsible. Also, the WFTU demands the fully implementation of the demands of the trade union movement of Pakistan and the determination of high standard of safety measures in public transport and at all aspects of public life.

The Secretariat