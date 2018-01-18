WFU School of Business Expands Master of Science in Business Analytics Graduate Degree

Online program allows business professionals to enhance their big data skills while working

The demand for professionals who can use data to identify insights, solve business problems, and inspire innovation continues to grow exponentially. Building on the success of the Wake Forest University School of Business Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) program, today, the School announced it will extend its program to a new audience of working professionals.

Beginning in May, the School will welcome working professionals to its Master of Science in Business Analytics program through an online experience. The new offering has been specifically designed for professionals with more than two years of full-time work experience and will enable them to earn a top-ranked Wake Forest School of Business degree while continuing to work.

“Analytics is a growth area in business education and more organizations are focusing on improving the analytical skills of their employees,” said Charles Iacovou, dean of the School of Business. “Our School is a leader in developing business analytics professionals who not only know how to generate insights but also know how to effectively communicate them and shape critical business decisions. As more professionals seek to enhance their education while continuing their careers, this new offering we will provide the rigorous academics and flexible access they need.”

Our faculty have created a cutting-edge MSBA program focused on developing impactful problem solvers who lead with integrity. The curriculum was developed by Wake Forest faculty in collaboration with industry leaders and includes innovative courses such as Visual Analytics and Influencing, and Leading the Analytics Organization.

Graduates of the program will be proficient in descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics; able to identify opportunities to improve their organizations through analytics; and provide thought leadership on aligning the right tools and methodologies to solve business problems. They will apply what they’ve learned to articulate and advocate for the value proposition of data-driven decision making within their organizations, and use analytics to effectively influence decision making and outcomes.

“The Wake Forest online MSBA program retains the best of our world-class business analytics program, teaching students not just how to handle data and find the insights, but how to influence the boardroom, and become leaders of their teams and organizations,” said Jeff Camm, Associate Dean and Inmar Presidential Chair of Business Analytics. “Our online program is unmatched because of our commitment to live, synchronous class sessions coupled with the continuous support of a world-class data research center, ensuring our graduates are prepared to be impactful problem solvers, as well as leaders, in their organizations.”

The expansion of the MSBA program into the online space comes at a time when industry leaders are investing in business analytics. According to a 2017 LinkedIn job report, data analytics roles have grown more than 650 percent since 2012, and only 35,000 people in the United States have these skills – highlighting the gap between demand and supply. The same study shows that skills like communication, collaboration, and leadership remain relevant and in demand.

“The online MSBA is designed to meet our high standards of academic rigor and industry relevance. By leveraging the latest in digital education tools and techniques, the learning experiences designed by our faculty aim to achieve an industry-leading level of student engagement and learning. This will allow us to uphold our commitment to the highest levels of teaching and faculty-student relationships that are hallmarks of our School,” said Iacovou.

Joining the School of Business in this endeavor is Noodle Partners, whose team has been redefining online education for more than ten years. “Online education is the fastest-growing segment in higher education, accounting for 20 percent of all enrollees and 30 percent of graduate-level certificates and degrees,” said Noodle Partners CEO John Katzman. “We are excited to add a premier institution like Wake Forest University School of Business to our growing list of university partners.”

This program is the first online degree from the School of Business, and the fifth at Wake Forest University.

The School will open the application process immediately. The first class will begin this May and will graduate in 2020. The program will accept new students three times a year, with next classes starting in Fall 2018 and Spring 2019.

For more information about the online MSBA, please visit our website.

