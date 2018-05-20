Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WHO World Health Organization Regional Office fo : Nigeria to use WHO HRH Planning and Projection Tool forecast health workforce supply requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 06:10pm CEST

Abuja, May 17th 2018 - A four day training for staff of state Ministries of health of Bauchi, Cross Rivers, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and the National Primary Health care Development Agency has ended in Abuja with calls on the federal government and states to forecast their health workforce requirements to enable governments make informed health plans and policies for the provision of efficient and effective quality health services.

The training which is part of the 'Enhancing the ability of frontline health workers to improve health in Nigeria' project, funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) will help to build the capacities of health managers to use the WHO HRH Planning and Projection Tool (HRHPPT) to forecast supply and requirements of targeted frontline health workers including doctors, community health workers, community health officers (CHOs), community health extension workers (CHEWs), junior community health extension worker (JCHEWs), nurses and midwives.

The Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WR-WHO), Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu who was represented by Dr Moses Ongom stated that the essence of the training is to project the frontline health workforce needed for quality service delivery as HRH is very critical to achieving health outcomes. 'In order to achieve universal healthcare and sustainable development goal targets, the HRH must be available. We urge all participants to be attentive to understand the tool and replicate same in the various States.'

The Regional Adviser of HRH, WHO Africa Regional Office, (AFRO), Dr Ahmat Adam opined that assessing health workforce requirements using the HRH planning and projection tool will show gaps between current supply and future requirements. It will also inform the development of appropriate solutions for addressing gaps and how best solutions can be achieved for the entire health sector.

In appreciation, the head of the HRH Division of the Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Shakuri Kadiri, commended the WHO for the noble initiative, expressed gratitude to Global Affairs Canada for their financial and technical support to the ministry throughout the years.
'This is a welcome initiative and we believe this program will help to strengthen the health sector particularly at the state level.' He said.

Some of the outputs and deliverables from applying the WHO tool includes: state-specific HRH projections; state-specific solutions for addressing supply and requirement gaps and state-specific reports. ¬¬

Technical Contact:

Dr. Sunny Okoroafor; Email: [email protected]; Tel: +234 813 173 6273

Disclaimer

WHO - World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa published this content on 20 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 16:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pCorrection to Mnuchin Says Tariffs on Hold Article
DJ
12:34pMnuchin Says Tariffs on 'Hold' While U.S. Negotiates Trade Deal with China
DJ
12:15pILO INTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANIZATION : Victims of 2012 Ali Enterprise factory fire receive additional compensation
PU
12:10pWHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION REGIONAL OFFICE FO : Nigeria to use WHO HRH Planning and Projection Tool forecast health workforce supply requirements
PU
11:34aU.S., China putting trade war on hold, Treasury's Mnuchin says
RE
09:29aGerman companies worry Trump moving toward 'America Alone'
RE
09:26aGerman companies worry Trump moving towards 'America Alone'
RE
08:55aDMR MAINE DEPARTMENT OF MARINE RESOURCES : Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 19, 2018
PU
06:50aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : The SMEs Center in the Arab Planning Institute held a specialized advanced training program in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
PU
05:32aVIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sanctions-hit Vekselberg repays 1 bln Sfr credits to Western banks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : China agrees to import more from U.S., no sign of $200 billion figure
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Prepares to Take On Hellmann's With a New Mayonnaise and 'Mayochup'
3Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals
4COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Hollywood's China dreams get tangled in trade talks
5FACEBOOK : The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That's All Over Facebook

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.