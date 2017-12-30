Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WINGS Announces Beta Testnet Launch to Evaluate ICOs with Crowdsourced Due Diligence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2017 | 05:29pm CET

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGS (www.wings.ai) today announced the upcoming Beta Testnet launch of its Ethereum-based platform for evaluating ICOs with crowdsourced due diligence. With WINGS, companies launching ICOs can receive predictions based on crowdsourced Artificial Intelligence and human evaluations to understand their fundraising potential. The WINGS community is incentivized to surface the best projects, bringing attention to them among potential ICO participants.

With WINGS’ new Beta Testnet release, ICO projects can deposit 1500 WINGS test tokens to be accepted to the Ethereum-based decentralized application (DApp) and configure an ERC20 standard ICO with no coding knowledge. If 50 percent of the participating community or more agree that the ICO should be listed on the WINGS DApp, the project is accepted and given an AI-powered valuation. If not, the project’s deposit is refunded. This will allow WINGS to continue to curate high-quality projects and weed out potential scams. WINGS community members are also asked to predict the amount that an ICO project will bring in, either in ETH, USD or EUR, to help companies evaluate their fundraising potential and to surface enticing projects for project backers.

“Crowdsourced due diligence is a way to decentralize ICO evaluations, putting predictions of a project in the hands of the cryptocurrency community before fundraising starts,” said WINGS Co-founder Dominik Zynis. “WINGS has already proven to be a powerful tool for the ICO community, and our upcoming Beta release will offer enhanced capabilities making it the best price discovery and due diligence platform in the industry.”

ICOs using the WINGS price discovery platform have already raised $435 million in the past six months alone, representing nearly 14 percent of the global ICO market during that time period.  ICOs recently benefiting from WINGS’ technology include Bancor, BlackMoon Crypto, Flixxo, CoinDash, DomRaider, and AdEx. More than 30 ICOs have currently used the WINGS platform for price discovery.

To test out WINGS, visit: http://testnet.wings.ai. Current capabilities include project creation, forecasting, point and click ICO smart contract configuration, and ICO funding.

ABOUT WINGS FOUNDATION
WINGS Foundation is based in Switzerland and comprised of a decentralized team of professionals aiming to bring blockchain-enabled projects to the mainstream via crowd-sourced valuation  and curation. WINGS uses smart contract technology to enable a new type of emergent incentivized swarm intelligence for value discovery on the Ethereum network. WINGS provides best-in-class, audited libraries of smart contracts for blockchain-based crowdfunding and for post-funding decentralized governance. To learn more, please visit wingsfoundation.ch

MEDIA CONTACT: Transform Group, [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:18a A PRESSING, AND DEPRESSING, QUESTION : How to treat opioid drug-exposed babies
05:17a SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON : Protesters hit the San Clemente streets to voice opposition for nuclear waste burial at San Onofre
04:52a GIANTS IN OUR MIDST : UnitedHealth, 3M played enormous role in rise of benchmark stock index this year
04:33a CENTENE : Neidorff, a difference maker in Ferguson, named Citizen of the Year
04:13a HOOP DREAMS : He works hard at Goodwill, plays hard at basketball -- and cheers for his beloved Miami Heat
03:38a COMCAST : John Christopher retiring from Comcast after 45 years
03:36a WAL MART STORES : Mummers will strut despite the deep freeze
03:24a UNION PACIFIC : Man in his 40s killed after hit by train in North Austin, EMS says
03:22a MANCHESTER UNITED : Eden Hazard Rejects Chelsea New Contract Offer Amid Real Madrid, Man Utd Interest
03:05a DOLLAR GENERAL : in Dayton reportedly robbed
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Eden Hazard Rejects Chelsea New Contract Offer Amid Real Madrid, M..
2SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON CO. : SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON : Protesters hit the San Clemente streets to voice..
3DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : Surprise passenger prompts Delta flight to return to Detroit
4SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY SJSC : SAUDI ELECTRICITY SJSC : L&T wins $250m orders in Saudi Arabia, UAE and India
5COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : John Christopher retiring from Comcast after 45 years

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.