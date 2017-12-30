WINGS Foundation Announces Strategic Engagement with Aurora Labs to Bring Qualified ICOs to its Decentralized Exchange

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Dec. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WINGS Foundation (wingsfoundation.ch) today announced a strategic engagement with Aurora Labs S.A. (auroradao.com), developers of a decentralized, Ethereum-based crypto-banking and financial platform. With this engagement all ICOs participating in the WINGS crowd evaluation process will be listed on Aurora’s decentralized exchange, IDEX (idex.market), immediately after launch. Additionally, the next 50 companies to raise over $5 million using WINGS for ICO price forecasting and evaluation will receive one DVIP token each. DVIP is an IDEX membership that entitles the token holder to three years of free trades on IDEX, as well as a host of other benefits.



“IDEX solves a key issue with Ethereum-based tokens, which is scaling for near real-time trading transactions as traders retain custody,” said Dominik Zynis, Head of Communications for WINGS Foundation. “We recognize access to IDEX is a value-add for ICOs and token holders, and are excited to provide this benefit to our community.”

“WINGS has a proven track record of predicting pricing for assets prior to completion of an ICO,” said Alex Wearn, CEO of Aurora. “We believe companies that find success on WINGS are good candidates for the IDEX community, as each project is reviewed by several hundred people incentivized to ensure projects meet community standards of quality.”

IDEX is the only decentralized exchange with real-time trading. In addition to free trades, each DVIP includes 50,000 AURA tokens, the proof-of-stake network token of the Aurora platform. AURA stakers are rewarded with trade fees from IDEX and other Aurora products for their role in securing the network. Teaming up with WINGS to provide a decentralized trading platform will give these new tokens an advanced exchange on which to grow their network. ICOs that have taken advantage of the WINGS price discovery platform include Fan Controlled Football League, Latium, Hacken, Gladius, Domraider, Bancor, and AdEx.

As part of the engagement Aurora will use WINGS for forecasting how many DVIP tokens will be sold in their ongoing token sale. WINGS community members who participate in the forecast will have a chance to be rewarded with 1.5 percent of the total AURA tokens created giving them a stake in the future growth of Aurora and IDEX.

To learn more about WINGS, the Aurora project, and to make a forecast of how many DVIP will be sold in their token sale, visit: http://wings.ai.

ABOUT AURORA LABS S.A.

Aurora was founded by a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who aspire to see cryptocurrency flourish as a true currency. We believe the number one issue inhibiting adoption is a lack of price stability and have been trying to address this issue for some time, initially taking a centralized approach, and now attacking the same problem with decentralization as a central tenet. The components that make up Aurora are created and maintained by Aurora Labs S.A., a company located in the Republic of Panama. To learn more, please visit auroradao.com

ABOUT WINGS FOUNDATION

WINGS Foundation is based in Switzerland and comprised of a decentralized team of professionals aiming to bring blockchain-enabled projects to the mainstream via crowd-sourced valuation and curation. WINGS uses smart contract technology to enable a new type of emergent incentivized swarm intelligence for value discovery on the Ethereum network. WINGS provides best-in-class, audited libraries of smart contracts for blockchain-based crowdfunding and for post-funding decentralized governance. To learn more, please visit wingsfoundation.ch

MEDIA CONTACT: Transform Group, [email protected]