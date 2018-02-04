WIS Washington International School : Upper School History & Economics Teacher

Log in
Upper School History & Economics Teacher

02/04/2018 | 06:00pm CET

Full-time position for the 2018-19 academic year.

The ideal candidate will have a degree in History, Social Studies or Economics and at least 3 years' experience teaching Economics, History of the Americas, European History and World History to students in grades 9-12.

Candidates with IBDP and Theory of Knowledge (TOK) experience are preferred, as are teachers with international school experience.

Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references to David Markus, Upper School Principal; [email protected]

WIS - Washington International School published this content on 04 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2018 16:59:10 UTC.

