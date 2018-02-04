WIS Washington International School : Upper School History & Economics Teacher

Full-time position for the 2018-19 academic year.

The ideal candidate will have a degree in History, Social Studies or Economics and at least 3 years' experience teaching Economics, History of the Americas, European History and World History to students in grades 9-12.

Candidates with IBDP and Theory of Knowledge (TOK) experience are preferred, as are teachers with international school experience.

Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references to David Markus, Upper School Principal; [email protected]