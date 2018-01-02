WPG Resources : 2018-01-02 WPG management changes

ASX and Media Release

WPG announces management changes

WPG Resources Ltd (ASX:WPG) has made several changes to senior management.

Mr Ian White has been appointed as Company Secretary of the group. Ian has previously worked for the Company as Special Projects and Risk Manager. Ian is an accountant and company secretary with experience in resources and mining companies.

Ms Larissa Brown will take a leave of absence from her Company Secretarial duties during 2018. Larissa will remain as Company Secretary of the group and resume her duties on her return.

Mr Cornel Parshotam has advised, and the Board has agreed, that he will become a Non-executive Director from 1 January 2018. Cornel was Technical Director and Chief Operating Officer. Cornel was an integral part of the executive team responsible for bringing the Tarcoola mine into production, and for the implementation of our turn-around strategy at Challenger. Cornel's experience and input to the Board is invaluable and the Board welcome his continued leadership and presence as a Non-executive Director.

Henry Andryszczak, the Mine Manager at Tarcoola will be Acting General Manager of the Challenger and Tarcoola mines. Jon Holden, the current General Manager has advised that he will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Further Information

For further information please contact WPG's Chairman, Bob Duffin or CEO Wayne Rossiter on (02) 9251 1044.

2 January 2018

ASX Announcement - 2 January 2018

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements concerning WPG's planned activities, including but not limited to mining and exploration programs, and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. In addition, summaries of Exploration Results and estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves could also be forward looking statements. Although WPG believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.