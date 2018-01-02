Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WPG Resources : 2018-01-02 WPG management changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 02:24am CET

ASX and Media Release

WPG announces management changes

WPG Resources Ltd (ASX:WPG) has made several changes to senior management.

Mr Ian White has been appointed as Company Secretary of the group. Ian has previously worked for the Company as Special Projects and Risk Manager. Ian is an accountant and company secretary with experience in resources and mining companies.

Ms Larissa Brown will take a leave of absence from her Company Secretarial duties during 2018. Larissa will remain as Company Secretary of the group and resume her duties on her return.

Mr Cornel Parshotam has advised, and the Board has agreed, that he will become a Non-executive Director from 1 January 2018. Cornel was Technical Director and Chief Operating Officer. Cornel was an integral part of the executive team responsible for bringing the Tarcoola mine into production, and for the implementation of our turn-around strategy at Challenger. Cornel's experience and input to the Board is invaluable and the Board welcome his continued leadership and presence as a Non-executive Director.

Henry Andryszczak, the Mine Manager at Tarcoola will be Acting General Manager of the Challenger and Tarcoola mines. Jon Holden, the current General Manager has advised that he will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Further Information

For further information please contact WPG's Chairman, Bob Duffin or CEO Wayne Rossiter on (02) 9251 1044.

2 January 2018

ASX Announcement - 2 January 2018

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements concerning WPG's planned activities, including but not limited to mining and exploration programs, and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. In addition, summaries of Exploration Results and estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves could also be forward looking statements. Although WPG believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

WPG Resources Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 01:24:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:40aDJOil Futures Reverse Early Drop in Asian Trading
05:39aDJGLOBAL MARKETS : Hong Kong and China Lead Gains -- Update
05:33a SOTHEBYS : Liftoff for luxury home sales
05:22a SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER : Chenming Paper plans to issue up to US$1bn bonds
05:22a KACHIKWU : FG to Review NNPC’s $6bn Oil Swaps
05:21a Physician/ Medical Services
05:15a AUTOMATED : repair of Automated Systems for commercial inspection of trains and wagons (ASKO PV), Automated Commercial Inspection Systems.
05:10a True Leaf Exercises Option to Purchase 40-Acre Site in Lumby, B.C. to Build Cannabis Production Facility
05:08a TRUE LEAF MEDICINE : Exercises Option to Purchase 40-Acre Site in Lumby, B.C. to Build Cannabis Production Facility
05:08a NEW US TAX RULE MAY HELP APPLE BUY NETFLIX : Analysts
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors flag slow sales growth in 2018
3BEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : Municipal Infrastructure Construction Started for the ..
4Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014
5GAZAL : Change in substantial holding

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.