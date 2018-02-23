WPG Resources : 2018-02-23 mining of Challenger Deeps lodes well underway

ASX and Media Release

Mining of Challenger Deeps lodes well underway

WPG Resources Ltd (ASX:WPG) is pleased to advise that the first stope firing in Challenger Deeps was undertaken overnight.

This milestone marks the transition from mining in the upper areas of the mine which has been dominated by remnant mining to mining of virgin areas below the 215 shear.

This area has been the focus of mine development activities over the last few months and this will continue over the coming months and beyond as the 115 level is further developed and as new mine development is extended to the lower 95 level.

Initial production will focus on the M2 structures to be followed by the M1 lodes as development progresses. These lodes have been successfully mined above the shear at high grades over the 15 year mine life at Challenger. Drilling undertaken as part of stope design is indicating that these lodes will continue to perform in Challenger Deeps.

As development and the increase in the stoping tonnes delivered from Challenger Deeps continue, there has also been excellent high grade ore delivered from Tarcoola to the Challenger mill. This high grade ore has been successfully processed after blending with Challenger ore. Recent ore parcels mined and delivered to Challenger have graded up to 12 g/t gold in the higher grade zones.

WPG's CEO, Wayne Rossiter, said "Accessing Challenger Deeps was a key objective when WPG bought the mine almost two years ago, and we are very happy to have reached this target and at the same time seeing the excellent performance of Tarcoola."

Figure 1: Stope prepping and charging in the 115 M2S2 Right drive - Challenger Deeps

Further Information

For further information please contact WPG's Chairman, Bob Duffin or CEO Wayne Rossiter on (02) 9251 1044.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements concerning WPG's planned activities, including but not limited to mining and exploration programs, and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. In addition, summaries of Exploration Results and estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves could also be forward looking statements. Although WPG believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Competent Person Statement

The Challenger exploration activities and results contained in this report are based on information compiled by Mr Kurt Crameri.

Kurt Crameri is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is a Senior Project Geologist and Mining Engineer and a full time employee of WPG Resources Ltd. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the December 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code & Guidelines). Kurt Crameri has consented in writing to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.