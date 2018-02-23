Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WPG Resources : 2018-02-23 mining of Challenger Deeps lodes well underway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 12:27am CET

ASX and Media Release

Mining of Challenger Deeps lodes well underway

WPG Resources Ltd (ASX:WPG) is pleased to advise that the first stope firing in Challenger Deeps was undertaken overnight.

This milestone marks the transition from mining in the upper areas of the mine which has been dominated by remnant mining to mining of virgin areas below the 215 shear.

This area has been the focus of mine development activities over the last few months and this will continue over the coming months and beyond as the 115 level is further developed and as new mine development is extended to the lower 95 level.

Initial production will focus on the M2 structures to be followed by the M1 lodes as development progresses. These lodes have been successfully mined above the shear at high grades over the 15 year mine life at Challenger. Drilling undertaken as part of stope design is indicating that these lodes will continue to perform in Challenger Deeps.

As development and the increase in the stoping tonnes delivered from Challenger Deeps continue, there has also been excellent high grade ore delivered from Tarcoola to the Challenger mill. This high grade ore has been successfully processed after blending with Challenger ore. Recent ore parcels mined and delivered to Challenger have graded up to 12 g/t gold in the higher grade zones.

WPG's CEO, Wayne Rossiter, said "Accessing Challenger Deeps was a key objective when WPG bought the mine almost two years ago, and we are very happy to have reached this target and at the same time seeing the excellent performance of Tarcoola."

23 February 2018

Figure 1: Stope prepping and charging in the 115 M2S2 Right drive - Challenger Deeps

Further Information

For further information please contact WPG's Chairman, Bob Duffin or CEO Wayne Rossiter on (02) 9251 1044.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements concerning WPG's planned activities, including but not limited to mining and exploration programs, and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. In addition, summaries of Exploration Results and estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves could also be forward looking statements. Although WPG believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Competent Person Statement

The Challenger exploration activities and results contained in this report are based on information compiled by Mr Kurt Crameri.

Kurt Crameri is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is a Senior Project Geologist and Mining Engineer and a full time employee of WPG Resources Ltd. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the December 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code & Guidelines). Kurt Crameri has consented in writing to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

WPG Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 23:26:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02/22Alopex Clarifies Technical Disclosure on Nalunaq Project
AQ
02/22BRF BRASIL FOODS : Results - BRF‘s Net Revenue reaches R$8.9 billion in 4Q17 - 02/22/2018
PU
02/22PRESS-RELEASE : UC RUSAL announces executive changes
PU
02/22BARCLAYS : Investment Bank Paying Men Twice As Much As Women To Lose It Money
AQ
02/22UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Mandate in Relation to the Potential Acquisition or Disposal of Shares in Norilsk Nickel Pursuant to a Settlement Agreement with Interros Which May Constitute a Very Substantial Acquisition or Disposal of the Company
BU
02/22AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
02/22ASHBURTON VENTURES : Announces Options
AQ
02/22UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC :  Change in Executive Offices of Directors, Re-Designation of Director and Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
BU
02/22Cannabis Leads Two Sectors on the TSXV 2018 Top 50
AQ
02/22CALTIUS EQUITY PARTNERS : Completes Sale of Vision Technology Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MOLSON COORS BREWING : MOLSON COORS : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
2HOTEL reports 39% and 37% growth in Total Revenues and EBITDA respectively for 4Q17
3Dick Griffin Named ABC Champion for 2017
4MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting
5SHARP CORPORATION : JAPAN'S SHARP DROPS SUIT AGAINST HISENSE OVER TV SALE IN NORTH AMERICA: Nikkei

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.