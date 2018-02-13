Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

WWF World Wildlife Fund USA : Statement On Bridgestone's Global Sustainable Procurement Policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:41pm CET

In response to Bridgestone's announcement of its new Global Sustainable Procurement Policy, with commitments to a sustainable supply chain for natural rubber, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) issued the following statement from Kerry Cesareo, vice president, forests.

'Unsustainable and illegal natural rubber production has emerged as a threat to many forests of Southeast Asia - forests that are critical to the survival of millions of people and iconic wildlife.

'We are encouraged by Bridgestone's leadership to help stop the deforestation, land grabs and human rights violations associated with natural rubber production.

'Bridgestone's policy includes a wide range of important commitments, from zero deforestation and no development of peatlands to the protection of human rights and land rights.

'It is moves like this-combined with earlier commitments made by Michelin and Pirelli -that give us hope that a major transformation of the natural rubber industry is possible. But the change must go beyond commitments on paper. It is essential that commitments are applied to the whole rubber supply chain, their implementation is independently monitored by third parties, mechanisms are established through which stakeholders can report on supply chain issues, and supply chains are made transparent to allow all of the above.

'With the number of vehicles predicted to double globally by 2050, business as usual for companies that make or use tires is not an option. WWF encourages companies to use their influence to stop one of the leading drivers of deforestation in the world.

WWF - World Wildlife Fund USA published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 22:40:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:58pCORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) BP33 Extended by High Grade Lithium Intersections
AQ
11:58pConsumer Shares Rise as Sector Giants Announce Layoffs -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11:56pVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
11:56pCENTURY COMMUNITIES : tops Street 4Q forecasts
AQ
11:56pALE PROPERTY : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
11:54pAUDIOBOOM : Offers $185M For Triton Digital
AQ
11:54pCanada Laments 'Limited Progress' in Nafta Talks
DJ
11:53pSHOPIFY US : DTE Studio Is Hiring A Digital Designer (Freelance) In New York, NY
AQ
11:52pCW OMAN AWARDS 2018 : Shortlisted nominations
AQ
11:51pMAXLINEAR : reports 4Q loss
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNDER ARMOUR : Under Armour revenue beats estimates, short bets squeezed
2CBOE HOLDINGS : 'Whistleblower' alleges manipulation of Cboe volatility index
3Takata, injured drivers reach deal to end U.S. bankruptcy
4CENTRICA : UK government must act urgently to put energy price cap in place by next winter - MPs
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON : Q4 17 – Operational EBIT of MNOK 95

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.