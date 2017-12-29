Log in
WYFB Wyoming Farm Bureau : Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference Jan. 19-21 in Thermopolis

12/29/2017 | 11:54pm CET

'Springing Outward and Upward' is the theme of the Jan. 19-21, 2018 Wyoming Farm Bureau (WyFB) Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) Conference in Thermopolis. The conference is open to young agricultural producers between the ages of 18-35 (no membership necessary) and all Farm Bureau members. The conference kicks-off at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. The keynote presentation 'Modern Ag in a Facebook Culture' with Dr. Gary Sides begins at 1 p.m. Dr. Sides is entertaining and insightful and will take a look at how we can ensure a viable agricultural industry for our children and grandchildren.

Following a networking break, the next session will be at 3 p.m. where Wyoming Farm Bureau staff share about the organization and provide a legislative preview.

At 3:30 p.m., Albany County Ranchers Kyle and Stacy Berger will talk about 'Outward Succession' and what young farmers and ranchers can do to work towards their agricultural goals. The Bergers share that they have gleaned much information from conferences like these and it is their goal to provide tools to help you use what you learn at this conference to advance your position in agriculture.

'Conflict Management' will be presented by American Farm Bureau Federation Trainer Lindsay Calvert at 4:30 p.m. The key to conflict is not to avoid it, but to learn how to identify and use conflict to achieve successful outcomes. Learn how personal conflict styles work and how to choose the appropriate style for any situation.

Friday evening's dinner will provide more networking time and the chance to learn more about Farm Bureau.

Following Saturday's 8 a.m. breakfast, 'Estate Planning' will be presented by Larry Heiser. Heiser is a Certified Public Accountant from Worland with a strong background in estate planning which is important to all generations.

At 11 a.m. a panel 'Insights and Innovations: Different Ways to Market Your Livestock' will include Pat Caines (Superior Livestock); Jeff Brown (Riverton Livestock Auction); and Karoline Rose (KRose Marketing & Consulting).

At noon attendees will see the Mock Discussion Meet to learn how they can win $500 and a national trip by competing in Farm Bureau's Discussion Meet competition.

Saturday afternoon will be filled with area tours and will conclude with dinner at the VFW.

Sunday morning devotions at 8:30 a.m. will explore 'What does the Bible have to say about succession planning?'

At 9 a.m. the 'Outward Succession: Taking Steps to Advance Your Own Ag Operation' session will begin. Most all succession planning workshops have one thing in common; they all hinge on decisions that may be made years down the road. This workshop will focus on what the younger generation can do on their own right now to advance their agricultural pursuits. Following this discussion peer groups will be formed to brainstorm and think creatively about ideas you can pursue now and set goals on how to take information from this conference (and previous conferences) to move forward implementing ideas.

'We come away from these conferences with so many ideas and goals and then you go home and life takes over,' stated Kyle Berger, WyFB YF&R Committee member and Albany County rancher. 'It is our goal to provide tools for young farmers and ranchers to apply what they learn and have a networking group to hold each other accountable.'

Registration

The agenda and registration form are available here or you may call 307.532.2002. The registration fee is $95/adult and the deadline is Jan. 10, 2018. Late registrations may be accepted based on availability after Jan. 10 at $135/adult.

For room reservations, please call the Days Inn in Thermopolis at 307-864-3131 and mention 'Wyoming Farm Bureau' to receive the room rate of $85 plus tax per night. Reservation deadline is Jan. 10, 2018.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state's largest general agriculture organization. The primary goals of the organization are to protect private property rights and help members achieve an equitable return on their investment. On the web, www.wyfb.org.

WYFB - Wyoming Farm Bureau published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 22:54:07 UTC.

