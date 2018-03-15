Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WYNN The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Wynn Resorts, Limited and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 12:01am CET

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Wynn Resorts, Limited ("Wynn Resorts") (NASDAQ:WYNN) securities between February 28, 2014 and January 25, 2018.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/wynn-resorts-limited?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Stephen A. Wynn had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct with respect to Wynn Resorts employees, including instances of sexual assault; (ii) discovery of the foregoing misconduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and jeopardize Wynn's tenure at the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Wynn Resorts' shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you suffered a loss in Wynn Resorts you have until April 23, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/wynn-resorts-limited?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected] 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20aLake Resources NL Drilling Advances at Kachi Lithium Brine Project
AW
01:18aLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Drilling Advances at Kachi Lithium Brine Project
AQ
01:18aKENYA AIRWAYS : Surprise then silence from Kenya as Uhuru offers Raila olive branch
AQ
01:15aSHOTSPOTTER : Pittsburgh police say gunshot-sensing system helps save lives, solve crimes
AQ
01:10aTheRecover.com Provides a Comprehensive List of The Best Drug Rehab Centers in The Nation
GL
01:10aMEMES : .com Announces Global Relaunch and Robust Growth Strategy for 2018
BU
01:07aCOMCAST : How Jay-Z made Little Caesars Arena history
AQ
01:07aTHE LAW OFFICES OF VINCENT WONG : Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. – UABK
BU
01:06aSUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS : relocates to Gaithersburg, adds jobs
AQ
01:04aMOOVLY MEDIA : Closes Private Placement
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Nor..
2NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS : AURIZON : Australia Regulator Raises Concerns Over Aurizon Asset Sale
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update
4IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
5HASBRO : Toys 'R' Us preparing to close all U.S. stores - source

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.