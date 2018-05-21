Log in
Wah Ha Realty : Declaration and Payment of a Special Dividend and Closure of Register of Members

05/21/2018 | 11:10am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WAH HA REALTY COMPANY LIMITED (Incorporated in Hong Kong with Limited Liability)

(Stock Code: 278)

DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND

AND

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

Reference is made to the announcement of Wah Ha Realty Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 9 May 2018 in relation to the notification of meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") for the proposed declaration and payment of a special dividend.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Board meeting held on Monday, 21 May 2018, having considered the preliminary unaudited results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2018 as well as the business, financial and cash flow position of the Group, the Board has resolved to declare a special dividend (the "Special Dividend") of HK$1.38 per share of the Company. The Special Dividend will be payable on Thursday, 21 June 2018 to the equity holders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company on Wednesday, 13 June 2018.

The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 6 June 2018 to Wednesday, 13 June 2018, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares of the

Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the Special Dividend, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Share

Registrar, Hongkong Managers and Secretaries Limited at Units 1607-8, 16th Floor, Citicorp Centre, 18 Whitfield Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong not later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5

June 2018.

By Order of the Board Wah Ha Realty Company Limited

Raymond W.M. Chu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 May 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Messrs Cheung Kee Wee, Cheung Lin Wee and Cheung Ying Wai, Eric as Executive Directors, Mr. Ng Kwok Tung as Non-executive Director and Messrs Lam Hon Keung, Keith, Chan Woon Kong and Au-Yang Cheong Yan, Peter as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Wah Ha Realty Company Limited published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 09:09:05 UTC
