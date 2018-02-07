Log in
Wah Lee Industrial : announced its January 2018 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$4,454M

02/07/2018 | 10:55am CET
  • 2018.02.07

  • February 07, 2018 Wah Lee Industrial Corp. (3010.TT) announced January 2018 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$4,454M, a 47.09% growth from the same period last year and a 11.14% growth from last month, setting record high.

    Wah Lee has been a leading supplier of high-end engineering plastics and provides a wide variety of products. Its total solutions of products include PPS, PBT, PC, LCP, PET film, etc. Because of the special characteristics of high-end plastics, such as humidity resistance, heat resistance, and anti-distortion, the products are widely applied in various kinds of 3C products, smart/portable device, auto spare parts, medical device, and food packaging materials. The latest development is in the supply of raw materials for the charging pile for electrical vehicles, under the encouragement of governments around the world. Another application is in the wireless charging station for smartphones. Wah Lee provides a special engineering plastic for the application.

    Because of the wide variety of applications for the engineering plastics, the business provides a stable and strong growth momentum for the Company every year. Looking at the whole year of 2017, high-end engineering plastics grew at close to double digit rate annually. In the month of January 2018, the YoY growth was close to 50%. This proves the solid leadership position of Wah Lee in the high-end engineering plastic field. Wah Lee will continue to work closely with the manufacturers and develop more and more new applications. This will solidify the growth momentum of engineering plastic business and it will continue to be the cornerstone of Wah Lee's sustainable growth into the future.

    Sectors

    Jan. 2018 Sales %

    Computer/Communication(high-end engineering plastics & PCB)

    47.0%

    Semiconductor

    19.5%

    FPD (TFT LCD, touch panel)

    22.6%

    Green Energy (solar, LED, rechargeable battery)

    7.0%

    Others

    3.9%

Wah Lee Industrial Corporation published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:54:04 UTC.

