The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.27 points, or 1.21 percent, to 25,013.36, the S&P 500 gained 20.04 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,733.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.70 points, or 0.54 percent, to 7,394.04.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)