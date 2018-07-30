Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street drops as tech stocks slide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:38pm CEST
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Monday as marquee technology companies continued to slide on growth concerns, with losses being curbed by a rise in energy firms on higher oil prices and in financials ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

The technology index has been under pressure after underwhelming forecasts from Facebook, Intel and Twitter threw up questions about the growth prospects of a sector whose surge has propelled the stock market to record highs.

Apple, which was trading higher premarket, fell 0.5 percent and is due to report earnings on Tuesday after the bell, the only one of the so-called FAANG group that is yet to report.

Other FAANG members also declined: Facebook fell 3.2 percent, Amazon declined 0.8 percent, Alphabet dropped 1.8 percent, while Netflix slid 4.3 percent.

"The theme that has started to emerge after seeing results from Facebook, Amazon and Netflix is that we have reached a saturation point among the FAANG stocks," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"The market has had a heck of a run over the last week or so and with only 13 S&P components reporting today, people are expecting the day to be quieter."

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the technology sector's <.SPLRCT> 1.35 percent drop.

Caterpillar were flat, pulling back from gains of nearly 3 percent premarket after it reported a second-quarter profit that beat estimates and the heavy equipment maker raised its full-year profit outlook.

The S&P energy sector <.SPNY> jumped 0.85 percent as oil prices gained with investors remaining cautious over supply outlook. [O/R]

At 10:15 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 15.51 points, or 0.06 percent, at 25,435.55, the S&P 500 was down 7.90 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,810.92 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 67.60 points, or 0.87 percent, at 7,669.82.

Still, advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to keep rates unchanged and reaffirm outlook for further rate hikes. The market has almost fully priced in a September hike and is leaning towards a further move before the end of the year.

Financial stocks <.SPSY> gained 0.45 percent, led by a 1 percent or more increase in J.P. Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup.

But, American Express fell 2.5 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported the company raised currency conversion rates for its business clients without notifying.

Tyson Foods dropped 5.6 percent, after the company cut its full-year profit forecast, saying uncertain trade policies and higher tariffs hurt domestic and export prices, specifically for chicken and pork.

The warning also weighed on the shares of Hormel Foods, Sanderson Farms and Pilgrim's Pride, which fell between 0.3 and 1.9 percent.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 51 new lows.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.76% 1230.31 Delayed Quote.18.94%
AMAZON.COM -1.17% 1796.37 Delayed Quote.55.39%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY -3.00% 100.895 Delayed Quote.3.21%
APPLE -0.68% 189.88 Delayed Quote.12.85%
BANK OF AMERICA 0.52% 31.22 Delayed Quote.5.22%
CATERPILLAR 0.90% 143.53 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
CITIGROUP 1.06% 72.415 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 25436.06 Delayed Quote.2.96%
FACEBOOK -3.80% 168.34 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
HORMEL FOODS -2.67% 35.67 Delayed Quote.0.71%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.79% 47.345 Delayed Quote.3.29%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.72% 116.85 Delayed Quote.8.50%
NASDAQ 100 -1.26% 7212.4655 Delayed Quote.14.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.98% 7663.8874 Delayed Quote.12.08%
NETFLIX -4.40% 340.5 Delayed Quote.85.04%
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION -2.03% 17.8397 Delayed Quote.-41.34%
S&P 500 -0.66% 2818.82 Real-time Quote.6.13%
SANDERSON FARMS, INC. -2.14% 98.01 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
TWITTER INC -5.07% 32.3699 Delayed Quote.42.11%
TYSON FOODS -6.03% 59.665 Delayed Quote.-21.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Government of Canada further strengthens science and encourages scientists to speak about their work
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:13pTESLA EXPLORES BUILDING GIGAFACTORY IN EUROPE : Wall Street Journal
RE
05:11pWalmart discovers why the "last mile" is the hardest
RE
05:06pWalmart stumbles with its 'last mile' package delivery plan
RE
05:03pPompeo Says U.S. to "Deepen Engagement" in Asia
DJ
05:01pOil prices rise, boosted by supply outlook
RE
04:59pDollar slips as central banks meet; euro recovers ground
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
3HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
4CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.