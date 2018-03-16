Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street higher as financial stocks gain on strong data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 05:29pm CET
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street ticked higher on Friday as financial stocks tracked gains in yields following data that showed strong U.S. factory output and improving consumer sentiment.

Shares of JPMorgan (>> JP Morgan Chase & Company) and Bank of America rose nearly 1 percent, helping the S&P financial index up <.SPSY> 0.74 percent.

Retailers Walmart (>> Wal-Mart Stores) and Home Depot gained more than 1 percent, boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI>, by 0.47 percent.

Economic data showed U.S. industrial production jumped 1.1 percent in February and the University of Michigan's preliminary reading of consumer sentiment index rose more-than-expected at 102.0.

"Today we've got a market that's doing pretty weak for the entirety of the week and some economic data that's supportive of economic and earnings growth," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in New York.

"Both pieces of the economic data seemed to be really taking a positive direction to get the yield on the 10-year to bounce, so that's showing some positive momentum."

The three main indexes, however, were still on track to record losses. Markets were battered this week by fears of trade war after reports that President Donald Trump was planning to impose tariffs on Chinese imports and the ouster of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The S&P 500 rose 0.45 percent and was on course to break its longest losing streak in 2018. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 0.36 percent.

Adobe Systems was up 3.2 percent after the Photoshop maker topped analysts' profit and revenue estimates for the seventh straight quarter.

Micron Technology rose 2 percent after Baird analysts raised price target on the stock by $40 to $100 and Western Digital <WDC.N> gained 3.2 percent after an upgrade to "outperform".

Oil prices spiked with U.S. crude rising more than $1 per barrel, lifting the S&P energy index <.SPNY> by 1.2 percent.

Volatility is expected to increase on Friday as investors unwind interests in futures and options contracts prior to their expiration.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE for a 2.06-to-1 ratio and for a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE SYSTEMS 2.98% 225.35 Delayed Quote.24.65%
BANK OF AMERICA 0.98% 32.425 Delayed Quote.8.88%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 25016.26 Delayed Quote.0.62%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 1.11% 180.03 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.91% 116.25 Delayed Quote.7.76%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 2.18% 60.1301 Delayed Quote.45.38%
NASDAQ 100 -0.03% 7029.475 Delayed Quote.10.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 7490.5034 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 -0.08% 2747.33 Real-time Quote.3.43%
WAL-MART STORES 2.02% 89.31 Delayed Quote.-11.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pOver 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 - OECD
RE
05:53pEuro zone bond yields fall as markets heed ECB's inflation message
RE
05:51pM&A livens up European equity trading, STOXX ends on a weekly loss
RE
05:50pOil rises with Wall Street, heads for weekly gain
RE
05:49pU.S. industrial output rises on gains in manufacturing, mining
RE
05:49pU.S. industrial output soars; housing starts fall
RE
05:48pOil rises with Wall Street, heads for weekly gain
RE
05:48pOil rises with Wall Street, heads for weekly gain
RE
05:46pEU starts retaliation process against U.S. tariffs
RE
05:46pEU starts retaliation process against U.S. tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
2FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
3SIEMENS : SIEMENS : Healthineers Shares Rise on Market Debut
4AT&T : AT&T : DOJ v. AT&T Looms Over U.S. Business -- WSJ -2-
5EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Waver As Traders Digest Weak Inflation Data

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.