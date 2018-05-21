Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wall Street rallies on trade war truce, $28 billion in mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
05/21/2018 | 04:21pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied broadly on Monday after the United States and China put a potential trade war "on hold" to work on a wider agreement, with sentiment also getting a boost from the nearly $28 billion worth of U.S. merger deals.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday the United States and China had agreed to drop their tariff threats on billions of dollars worth of each country's goods, while China on Monday praised a significant dialing back of tensions.

That sounded good to stock market investors, who have grown increasingly worried that an outright trade war would hurt the global economy and put an end to Wall Street's multi-year bull run.

"I'm encouraged," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "People view this trade war "on hold" as a positive. They are going to want to be back in the market."

"Technology, industrials, energy, financials, consumer discretionary are going to benefit today. You may include areas of the market that are involved in trade with China, I think that's what's going to help."

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the technology sector's <.SPLRCT> 1.21 percent gain. Apple, which counts China as major growth market, rose 1.4 percent, giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The industrial sector <.SPLRCI> gained 1.20 percent, led by a 2.4 percent jump in Boeing, which sells about a fourth of its commercial aircraft to Chinese customers. Caterpillar gained 2.3 percent.

At 9:54 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 277.12 points, or 1.12 percent, at 24,992.21, the S&P 500 was up 20.17 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,733.14 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 66.85 points, or 0.91 percent, at 7,421.19.

The biggest Dow gainer was General Electric, which rose 2.1 percent after the company said it would merge its transportation business with rail equipment maker Wabtec in an $11.1 billion deal. Wabtec jumped about 5 percent to a near three-year high.

Still, not all U.S. business leaders were happy to see the trade spat ratcheting down, with some saying it would be difficult for Washington to rebuild momentum to address what they see as troubling Chinese policies.

However, the United States delaying implementing tariffs on Chinese imports hit steel stocks. AK Steel and U.S. Steel Corp each fell more than 3 percent.

Chipmakers, whose major clients include Chinese companies, also posted broad gains, supported by Micron lifting current-quarter forecast.

Micron surged 4.4 percent, while Intel gained 2.3 percent. All members of the Philadelphia chip index <.SOX> were higher, with the index gaining 1.81 percent.

Shares of regional bank MB Financial jumped 13.9 percent after Fifth Third Bancorp said it would buy the smaller rival in a $4.7 billion deal. Shares of Fifth Third fell 7.1 percent, the most on the S&P.

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 109 new highs and 10 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AK STEEL HOLDING CORPORATION -4.36% 4.535 Delayed Quote.-16.96%
APPLE 1.42% 188.92 Delayed Quote.11.20%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.81% 361.6233 Delayed Quote.19.10%
CATERPILLAR 2.29% 159.75 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.17% 25017.14 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP -7.40% 31.08 Delayed Quote.13.09%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 3.18% 15.47 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
INTEL CORPORATION 2.47% 54.845 Delayed Quote.15.90%
MB FINANCIAL INC 13.54% 49.58 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 4.40% 55.95 Delayed Quote.29.84%
NASDAQ 100 0.92% 6932.135 Delayed Quote.7.35%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.82% 7417.1839 Delayed Quote.6.53%
S&P 500 -0.26% 2712.98 Real-time Quote.1.47%
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION -5.11% 34.54 Delayed Quote.6.59%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 3.90% 99.43 Delayed Quote.16.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Innovative technologies need to reach African farmers for agricultural transformation to happen
PU
04:23pIMF urges Bosnia to speed up reforms to unlock fresh funds
RE
04:21pWall Street rallies on trade war truce, $28 billion in mergers
RE
04:20pDMR MAINE DEPARTMENT OF MARINE RESOURCES : Elver Landings Reported as of 6 p.m. May 20, 2018
PU
04:18pU.S. STATE AND CANADIAN REGULATORS OPEN DOZENS OF PROBES INTO CRYPTOCURRENCY SCAMS : Washington Post
RE
04:16pAston Martin gears up for more growth ahead of possible flotation
RE
04:15pChina relieved, U.S. business ambivalent over easing of trade tensions
RE
04:15pHow Canada's Brookfield snatched bargain assets amid Brazil panic
RE
04:15pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEBRASK : Gov. Ricketts Cuts Ribbon on New Flex Fuel Pumps in Grand Island to Highlight Renewable Fuels Month
PU
04:14pCanadian businessman Latifi buys into McLaren
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
2HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
3PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
4IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP : IWG INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- IWG plc
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Subisu to deploy fiber-to-the-home network to deliver new ultra-broadband services..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.