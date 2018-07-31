Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wanguo International Mining : Further Delay in Despatch of Circular

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:28am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited 萬國國際礦業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3939)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements of Wanguo International Mining Group Limited (the "Company") dated 22 February 2018 and 30 April 2018 (the "Announcements") relating to, amongst other things, the amendment to the terms of the acquisition of the majority shareholding in AXF Gold Ridge Pty Ltd which indirectly owns a gold mine in Solomon Islands and the delay in despatch of the Circular respectively. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements unless stated otherwise.

As additional time is required to finalise certain information to be contained in the Circular, it is expected that the date of despatch of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 30 September 2018.

By Order of the Board

Wanguo International Mining Group Limited

Gao Mingqing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Mingqing (Chairman), Ms. Gao Jinzhu, Mr. Xie Yaolin and Mr. Liu Zhichun as executive Directors; Mr. Li Kwok Ping, Mr. Lee Hung Yuen and Ms. Iu Ching as non-executive Directors; and Dr. Lu Jian Zhong, Mr. Qi Yang, Mr. Shen Peng and Mr. Xiong Zeke as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 09:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:54aMANCHESTER UNITED : Which club will face the worst case of World Cup fatigue?
AQ
11:53aMANCHESTER UNITED : Tim Fosu-Mensah has a United mentality
PU
11:53aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Signs US$1,800 Million Syndicated Loan Facility
PU
11:53aIP : Abzena plc - Signs protein engineering agreement with NYU Langone Health
PU
11:53aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Prof. Ling Chung Yee Roy, Independent Director
PU
11:53aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
11:53aKBR : Awarded FEED plus EPCM Option Contract for Methanex's Potential Geismar 3 Methanol Project
PR
11:53aINTEGRATED COMMUNITY STABILIZATION IN NORTH EAST NIGERIA : Distribution ceremony of agricultural inputs and Panasonic solar lanterns
AQ
11:53aGlobal Diabetic Macular Edema Ongoing Clinical Trials - Analysis & Outlook to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:52aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Qatar’s Ooredoo profits plunge
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
2BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold
3FTSE 100 : Centrica's first-half results cooled by weather, customer losses
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Credit Suisse banks on wealth management growth as profit doubles
5CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.