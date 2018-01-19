Warner Bros. Pictures : to Distribute the Follow Up to “Detective Chinatown” in North America

Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired domestic distribution rights for the
follow up to the Chinese hit “Detective Chinatown” from Wanda Media Co.,
Ltd., it was announced today by Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. Pictures’
President of Domestic Distribution, and Jiang Defu, General Manager of
Wanda Media. The deal marks the second collaboration between the two
companies, following last year’s worldwide blockbuster “Wonder Woman.”
The new action comedy has been slated for release in North America on
Chinese New Year, February 16, 2018, day-and-date with its release in
China. In the U.S., it is set to open in 48 markets.
In making the announcement, Goldstein stated, “China has become a major
contributor to the global film industry and Wanda is a company at the
forefront of that rise. We are excited to expand our relationship with
them and to bring this new project to American audiences.”
Jiang stated, “This is an exciting new cooperation, which will expand
the global footprint of Chinese language films. Warner Bros., as one of
the most successful studios in the industry, will bring our latest movie
to North American audiences, and we look forward to the launch of this
fresh, comedy detective film during the Chinese New Year.”
The new film is the follow up to the Chinese hit “Detective Chinatown,”
which opened in China in December 2015 and went on to gross more than
$126 million (RMB 820m). It reunites writer/director Chen Sicheng and
stars Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran, who reprise their roles as
detectives Tang Ren and Qin Feng, respectively.
When the case of New York Chinatown godfather Uncle Qi’s missing son
turns into a murder investigation, the detective duo Tang and Qin team
up again to hunt down the killer—this time with some help from the
International Detective Alliance.
The main cast also includes Xiao Yang, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Michael
Pitt and Japanese star Tsumabuki Satoshi.
The movie was shot in New York City and Beijing.
This film is a presentation of Wanda Media Co., Ltd. And Horgos Shine
Asia Pictures & Culture Media Co., Ltd., in association with China Film
Co., Ltd., Wanda Pictures (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., Huoerguosi Happy
Picture Co., Ltd., Youku Pictures Co., Ltd., Xiomi Pictures Co., Ltd.,
Horgos Youth Enlight Pictures Co., Ltd., Beijing Sparkle Roll Media
Corporation, Horgos Jin Yi Film Co., Ltd., Zhe Jiang Hengdian Film Co.,
Ltd., Dadi Century (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Gosh Film Entertainment Co.,
Ltd., Yili JoyPictures Co., Ltd., Huawen Picture Co., Ltd., and Lian Ray
Pictures.
