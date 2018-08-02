Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 7, 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2018, and will hold an earnings update conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial (844) 868-0142 or (832) 777-5759. The passcode for the call is “Warner Music.” We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be able to replay the conference call up until Friday, September 7, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The passcode for the conference replay is 9079394. The call will also be available via webcast at www.wmg.com.

About Warner Music Group

With its broad roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’, Warner Bros., Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville, as well as Warner/Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers, with a catalog of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lori Scherwin

(212) 275-3911

[email protected]

Media Contact:

James Steven

(212) 275-2213

[email protected]