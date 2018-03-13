Warrior Trading Hosts Inner Circle Conference in Orlando, Florida

WOODLAND, Calif., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warrior Trading, the largest online community of day traders, will be hosting their Inner Circle Conference at The Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Fl. From March 11th-16th members of the Warrior Trading Inner Circle will attend sessions instructed by notable traders Ross Cameron and Mike Herman, as well as a panel of Warrior Trading elite traders. This opportunity allows traders to learn innovative trading strategies and grow their skills set.

“During the Inner Circle Trader Seminar, students will have an opportunity to work directly with me to refine their trading strategies, learn new trading techniques, and build a trading plan to employ over the next six months until our next Inner Circle Trader Seminar.” – Ross Cameron, CEO & Head Trader at Warrior Trading

“The tools that Warrior Trading brings to this seminar for us to implement have been amazing. I’ve been able to learn and apply so much in such a short period of time.” – Graham B., Warrior Trading Inner Circle Trader Seminar Las Vegas Attendee

Warrior Trading is proud to bring the Inner Circle Conference to The Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida. This is an exclusive event extended only to members of the Warrior Trading Inner Circle and will be the largest to date. The Warrior Trading Inner Circle is comprised of the top 100 most elite traders throughout Warrior Trading’s online network. Besides participating in event sessions members will be visiting Disney World as well. This event was previously held in New York City and Las Vegas.

About Warrior Trading

Warrior Trading is an online education company headquartered in Woodland, California. Launched in 2012 as an educational blog, it has now grown into the largest online community and network of day traders and provides educational resources, online courses, and seminars to educate members on stock trading strategies and techniques.

WarriorTrading.com moved into its first office space in March 2017 and chose Woodland, CA because of the growing technology community in the area. The company has since employed 10 people in the area. The company’s COO, Jeff Fortis, also cofounded the Woodland Technology Alliance to help build and support the technology ecosystem in Yolo County.

