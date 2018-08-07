Washington Federal : Why a home equity loan might be your best option to finance a remodel

Over the past couple of months, mortgage rates have gone up several times . In fact, they're now the highest they've been in seven years . Unfortunately for many hopeful house hunters, some analysts anticipate more hikes i n the future .

While those shopping for a new home may be following mortgage trends closely, an increase in rates can impact existing owners too - especially if you're thinking about a significant remodel.

One poll found that almost 60% of all homeowners plan to complete a remodel. How much will those remodels cost? About half of remodelers plan to spend more than $5,000.

If you're thinking about a remodel down the road, then now is the time to think about how you're going to pay for it.

Ideally, remodelers would have saved and could pay in cash; but for many homeowners, paying for a remodel could wipe out their savings (and then some!).

Unlike other financing options, a home equity loan allows you to lock in a fixed rate.

How does that benefit you? Unlike a line of credit or credit card product, with a home equity loan, your payment amount will stay the same - even if rates go up.

One NewYorkTimes.com article reported that the average draw - or amount of the credit line that is in use - is about $50,000 nationally. On an amount that high, an increase to the interest rate could result in a sizeable change to the borrower's total repayment amount.

Home equity loans aren't just for backsplashes and new counters.

If you're thinking about buying energy-efficient appliances or adding a third bedroom, a home equity loan could help you there too.

As with any financial product, you'll want to do some careful research and talk to experts before you sign any paperwork.