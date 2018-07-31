Log in
Washington Trust Bancorp : Nation's Oldest Community Bank Rings NASDAQ Opening Bell

07/31/2018 | 12:13pm EDT

July 31, 2018

Westerly, RI- This morning, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) Chairman and CEO Edward O. Handy III was joined by more than 50 Washington Trust executive leaders, senior managers and employees to ring the NASDAQ opening bell and celebrate 218 years of service as the oldest community bank in the nation.

This morning, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) Chairman and CEO Edward O. Handy III was joined by more than 50 Washington Trust executive leaders, senior managers and employees to ring the NASDAQ opening bell and celebrate 218 years of service as the oldest community bank in the nation. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust was already 171 years old when, in 1971, NASDAQ began trading as the world's first electronic stock market. 13 years later, in 1984, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. started trading on the NASDAQ market under the symbol WASH.

'Washington Trust has a solid financial foundation and was recently recognized by American Banker and Bank Director as one of the top performing midsize banks in the nation,' said David Wicks, VP at NASDAQ, in his opening remarks ahead of the bell ringing. 'These accolades certainly contribute to Washington Trust's great stock performance over the last 20 years, with shares being up 350 percent.'

'We're proud of our 218-year legacy and the strong foundation that we've built over all of those years,' added Handy. 'While technological advances and new product designs are critical in meeting our customers' ever-changing needs, it's the 600 people we work with every day who deliver those advances when needed and as needed, with dignity and respect, that builds rapport with our customers.'

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph or video of Washington Trust's Market Open, please go to: https://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies/detail.html#!/!?ceremonyId=8225

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $4.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at ir.washtrust.com.

ABOUT NASDAQ
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

Disclaimer

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:12:03 UTC
