WashingtonExec :’s 2018 K-12 STEM Symposium Celebrates “Building Tomorrow’s Superheroes, Today”

Five-Year Anniversary Event on April 14 to Draw Expected 4,000 Attendees, Include Presentation of First-Ever STEM Awards

WashingtonExec—with Presenting Sponsor, Altamira Technologies—will hold its fifth annual K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Symposium on April 14, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Nysmith School in Herndon, Va. Nearly 4,000 children, parents, teachers, government officials, non-profit executives and business leaders are expected to attend the free symposium, which is Northern Virginia’s largest K-12 STEM event.

“Building Tomorrow’s Superheroes, Today” is the theme of the 2018 symposium, which will feature more than 50 interactive exhibits like 3D printers, flight simulators and an egg drop contest. The symposium also will feature top science fair projects from 20 local students who are preparing for regional competition.

New for 2018, WashingtonExec is introducing the STEM Awards program, which will include four distinct awards: Best STEM-supporting Business of 2018; Most Inspiring STEM Executive of 2018; STEM Rising Star; and STEM Non-Profit. Event organizers are accepting nominations until April 1.

“At this year’s STEM Symposium, Altamira is excited to support kids in their exploration and application of scientific and engineering principles through the various activity stations we’ve organized,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, president of Altamira Technologies. “As the Presenting Sponsor, Altamira is committed to empowering young people to pursue future careers in STEM fields where they too someday will change the world.”

In addition to Moneymaker, event speakers will include Eric Schierling, director of Vencore’s Space Group; Dr. Tinell Priddy, principal of The Academies of Loudoun; Renee Wynn, chief information officer of NASA; Ann Bonitatibus, principal of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST); Ken Nysmith, head of school for the Nysmith School; and Anna Lulushi, a senior at TJHSST. Ed Swallow, senior vice president of The Aerospace Corporation’s Civil Systems Group, will serve as emcee. Benjamin Franklin and an astronaut also will make an appearance.

“As we celebrate the fifth year of WashingtonExec’s K-12 STEM Symposium, it’s amazing to reflect on the growth of the event and the overall STEM community in the Washington, D.C. Metro area,” said JD Kathuria, chief executive officer of WashingtonExec. “From an evening panel discussion with several hundred people back in 2013 to a full-day extravaganza with several thousand attendees now, the symposium truly has become a must-attend event for getting kids interested in pursuing STEM careers and building the workforce of the future.”

The symposium is open to the public and credentialed media. Free, advance registration is required via the event website: stemsymposium.com. Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site.

