Waste to Energy Market Report 2017: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2015-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Waste
to Energy Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and
Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global waste to energy market to grow with a
CAGR of 7% over the period of 2017-2023
The report on waste to energy market is a comprehensive study and
presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the global waste to energy market
over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective
presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the
competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and
opportunities for the new entrants in the global waste to energy market
over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the
report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new
market players can consider.
Segments Covered
The global waste to energy market is segmented on the basis of
technology.
Global Waste to Energy Market by Technology
Global Waste to Energy Market by Regions
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia-Pacific
-
RoW
Companies Profiled
-
C&G Environmental protection Holding Ltd.
-
Covanta Ltd.
-
HitachiZosen Inova AG
-
Keppel Seghers
-
China Everbright International Ltd.
-
Foster Wheeler AG
-
Plasco Energy Group Inc.
-
Velocys
-
Xcel Energy Inc.
-
Veolia Environment SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nkprzq/waste_to_energy?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006226/en/