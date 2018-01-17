Log in
Waste to Energy Market Report 2017: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts 2015-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/17/2018 | 07:13pm CET

The "Waste to Energy Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global waste to energy market to grow with a CAGR of 7% over the period of 2017-2023

The report on waste to energy market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global waste to energy market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global waste to energy market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The global waste to energy market is segmented on the basis of technology.

Global Waste to Energy Market by Technology

  • Thermal
  • Biological

Global Waste to Energy Market by Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • RoW

Companies Profiled

  • C&G Environmental protection Holding Ltd.
  • Covanta Ltd.
  • HitachiZosen Inova AG
  • Keppel Seghers
  • China Everbright International Ltd.
  • Foster Wheeler AG
  • Plasco Energy Group Inc.
  • Velocys
  • Xcel Energy Inc.
  • Veolia Environment SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nkprzq/waste_to_energy?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
