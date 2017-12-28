Waste-to-Energy Technologies: Expected to Reach $56.8 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

The "Waste-to-Energy
The Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market is valued at $31.9
billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $56.87 billion by 2023 growing
at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2023.
Rise in power consumption owing to rapid industrialization is the key
factor driving the waste-to-energy technologies market growth.
Furthermore, increasing focus to derive energy through renewable sources
is expected to drive the waste to energy market growth. On the other
side, high cost associated with plant infrastructure and installation of
expensive components may threat industry growth.
By technology, thermal waste to energy market occupied vast market share
for the forecasting period contributing relatively a simple process
coupled with ease of operations. However, biological technology may
expect highest growing market during the forecast period due to
awareness of environment emissions.
Technologies Covered:
-
Thermal Technology
-
Incineration
-
Pyrolosis and Thermal Gasification
-
Plasma-Arc Gasification
-
Physical Technology
-
Biological Technology
-
Methane Capture
-
Biogas Plants
-
Fermentation
What The Report Offers:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
-
Market share analysis of the top industry players
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned
segments, sub segments and the regional markets
-
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats,
Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market
estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent
developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Companies Mentioned
-
Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC
-
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc
-
Foster Wheeler
-
Green Conversion Systems LLC
-
Keppel Segher
-
Xcel Energy Inc
-
Hitachi Zosen Inova AG
-
Red Lion Bio-Energy
-
Veolia Environment SA
-
Whee
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Preface
3. Market Trend Analysis
4. Porters Five Force Analysis
5. Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market, By Technologies
6. Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market, By Geography
7. Key Developments
8. Company Profiling
