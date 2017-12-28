Waste-to-Energy Technologies: Expected to Reach $56.8 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

The "Waste-to-Energy Technologies - Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market is valued at $31.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $56.87 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2016 to 2023.

Rise in power consumption owing to rapid industrialization is the key factor driving the waste-to-energy technologies market growth. Furthermore, increasing focus to derive energy through renewable sources is expected to drive the waste to energy market growth. On the other side, high cost associated with plant infrastructure and installation of expensive components may threat industry growth.

By technology, thermal waste to energy market occupied vast market share for the forecasting period contributing relatively a simple process coupled with ease of operations. However, biological technology may expect highest growing market during the forecast period due to awareness of environment emissions.

Technologies Covered:

Thermal Technology

Incineration

Pyrolosis and Thermal Gasification

Plasma-Arc Gasification

Physical Technology

Biological Technology

Methane Capture

Biogas Plants

Fermentation

What The Report Offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Companies Mentioned

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc

Foster Wheeler

Green Conversion Systems LLC

Keppel Segher

Xcel Energy Inc

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Red Lion Bio-Energy

Veolia Environment SA

Whee

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Preface

3. Market Trend Analysis

4. Porters Five Force Analysis

5. Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market, By Technologies

6. Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market, By Geography

7. Key Developments

8. Company Profiling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bvk6f4/wastetoenergy

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005181/en/