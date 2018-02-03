Water Utility Monitoring System Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
water utility monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of more
than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.
This market research report segments the global water utility monitoring
system market based on technology (advanced metering infrastructure
(AMI) and automatic meter reading (AMR)) and geography (Americas, APAC,
and EMEA).
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following two market
drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global water utility
monitoring system market:
-
Increasing burden on water utilities owing to need for water recycling
and reuse
-
Stringent government laws on water industry
Increasing burden on water utilities owing to
need for water recycling and reuse
Increase in population and urbanization has led to a high demand for
water resources. With the increase in water scarcity and energy cost,
utilities are finding it difficult to manage water distribution. Water
reuse and recycling are gaining prominence in resolving the water
crisis. Water utilities are moving beyond traditional water recycling
projects to focus on energy-efficient water recycling projects.
Non-potable water systems are gaining attraction among utilities and
government bodies in the US for water recycling and reuse. These systems
use wastewater, stormwater, rainwater, and water from other sources,
recycle it, and reuse it in non-potable applications such as in
irrigation, flushing, and cooling. These non-potable water systems
connect to the municipality’s water and wastewater system to reduce the
burden on potable water systems and limit the use of potable water for
non-potable purposes. For instance, in August 2017, the San Francisco
Department of Public Health in the US approved new rules for onsite
water reuse for the commercial and residential sectors that were added
as Non-Potable Water Ordinance to the San Francisco Health Code.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation,
“Due to the increase in water recycling projects such as non-potable
water systems, water utilities will require water utility monitoring
systems for proper integration and management of monitoring and control
of water utilities.”
Global water utility monitoring system market
segmentation
The AMI technology segment has been gaining traction in the water
industry as water utilities are increasingly focusing on improving
customer service and enhancing operational efficiency. However, some
utilities still rely on AMR for water metering purposes due to the
significantly less cost incurred.
The Americas was the leading region for the global water
utility monitoring system market in 2017, accounting for a
market share of more than 32%. During the forecast period, EMEA will
witness a decrement of 0.05% in market share, while the Americas will
see a decrement of 0.30%. APAC's market share will increase by 0.35%.
