Wawa Launches Second Wawa Reserve Variety, 100% Tanzania, Available in All Wawa Stores through Early May

WAWA, Pa., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa is thrilled to announce a new addition to its coffee offer, Wawa Reserve 100% Tanzania. This new variety is Wawa’s second limited-time, specialty-grade coffee offering and will join Wawa’s existing line of coffee varieties through early May.



Wawa Reserve 100% Tanzania is a Direct Trade coffee sourced from the growing region of Mbeya, Tanzania. The coffee trees flourish at an elevation of 4,800 feet, and this perfectly balanced climate provides excellent growing conditions. Bright and lively, 100% Tanzania boasts flavors of concord grape and cocoa, with a wine-like finish.

“We are thrilled to offer this special, next-level coffee to our customers through the Wawa Reserve line and give our customers the chance to try an exciting, new coffee variety,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Fresh Food & Beverage Officer for Wawa. “Keeping up with consumer trends and customer demand has been part of Wawa’s culture since the very beginning, and the Wawa Reserve line of coffees gives customers the chance to explore bold, new flavors at the same cost as our traditional varieties.”

About Wawa Reserve

Wawa Reserve is a new line of small-batch, specialty-grade coffees. The beans used to make these special varieties follow a strict industry classification and are chosen according to overall cup quality, consistency, and the unique characteristics of their country of origin. Each limited-edition coffee is picked at the height of ripeness and roasted to its fullest potential.

Reserve 100% Tanzania is a limited-edition, small-batch coffee will be the first Wawa Reserve offering for Florida stores and second for the Mid-Atlantic region, which offered 100% Kenya AA for a limited time earlier in 2018. Throughout the year, Wawa plans to offer additional Wawa Reserve limited-time offers, as available.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960’s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 790 convenience retail stores (over 560 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida and D.C. The stores offer a large fresh food service selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, Specialty Beverages, and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. In 2016 Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers, a survey-based ranking of employers offering the best associate experiences and strongest opportunities. In 2017 Wawa was the recipient of a Silver Plate Award in the category of Retail & Specialty Foodservice by the International Foodservice Manufacturers’ Association during their 63rd Annual Award Event. Wawa was also designated as a 2017 Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

